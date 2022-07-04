ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

1 killed, 4 wounded in shooting outside Sacramento nightclub

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tDPKR_0gUTepYt00

One man was killed and four were wounded in a shooting early Monday outside a nightclub in downtown Sacramento, police said.

Police Chief Kathy Lester told the Sacramento Bee that authorities received a call about shots fired shortly before 2 a.m. on Monday after a club let out patrons.

The wounded men were taken to hospitals and reported to be in stable condition, police said. The man who died was identified by the coroner’s office as Gregory Grimes, 31, police said.

Authorities released very little information about the shooting and asked witnesses to come forward with any additional information and to submit possible video evidence. No suspects were immediately identified by police.

“What we know now is very limited,” Lester said.

Grimes was a former football star from Inderkum High School and Boise State University. He had returned to coach at the high school after college and last year started a staffing company, the Bee reported.

His mother, Deborah Grimes, told the newspaper that her son was killed leaving the Mix nightclub and she doesn't believe he was targeted.

“He’s never been in the streets or anything, he doesn’t have that kind of background,” she said, adding he was looking forward to celebrating the July 4 holiday with his 4-year-old son. “You just would never think that someone like him would be murdered. He just doesn’t fit a profile of a troublemaker or anything like that."

She added: “I can’t explain how devastating this is right now."

It was Sacramento's second shooting in the city's downtown area this year. Six people were killed and 12 wounded in an April shooting between rival gangs.

In that shooting, 100 shots were fired as people left bars and nightclubs in the downtown area, which is just blocks from the Capitol.

Three men have been arrested and charged with three counts of murder in the deaths of three bystanders, the Bee recently reported. No charges have been filed in the deaths of the three other victims, who police say were involved in the dispute.

Sacramento, which is home to half a million people, has been striving to revitalize its downtown but the area has been rattled by rising crime.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

Family mourns Greg Najee Grimes after downtown Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The man who was killed in anearly morning shooting in downtown Sacramento on Monday was identified as 31-year-old Gregory Najee Grimes. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. near a nightclub in the area of 15th and L streets, Sacramento police said. Four other men were injured...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Dead, 1 Hurt In Stockton Shooting; Homicide Investigation Underway

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man has died after being shot and then crashing into a Stockton apartment complex early Tuesday morning. Stockton police say, a little after 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a complex near Mariners Drive and Hammer Lane to investigate a report of a car crashing into the building. At the scene, officers found two men who had been shot. One of those men was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police say, while the other man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Exactly what led up to the men being shot is still under investigation. No suspect information has been released at this point.
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grimes, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
UPI News

Three men presumed drowned after rescuing child in California

July 4 (UPI) -- Three men in California are missing and presumed drowned after jumping into the water to rescue a child, fire crews confirmed Monday. Rescue crews were called Sunday afternoon to the Three Mile Slough Bridge near Rio Vista, approximately 31 miles northwest of Stockton, Calif. Members of...
CBS Sacramento

Garbage Truck Overturns In West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A garbage truck has overturned in West Sacramento near Sutter Health Park on Monday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of 5th Street and Tower Bridge Gateway. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the garbage truck ended up on its side. It’s unclear if there were any injuries.  
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nightclub#Downtown Sacramento#Boise State University#Murder#Violent Crime#The Sacramento Bee#Inderkum High School
KCRA.com

Demonstrators block I-5 traffic in downtown Sacramento

Hundreds of demonstrators blocked lanes on Interstate 5 near J Street in downtown Sacramento on Monday. The group was protesting on the Fourth of July following the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, according to social media. The group met at 10 a.m. at K and 14th streets before...
SACRAMENTO, CA
AOL Corp

California man drowns rescuing son from lake

A California man was able to pull his son out of a lake and to safety Sunday before drowning, according to officials. Marciallo Perez, 35, dove into Lake Berryessa around 3 p.m. when he saw his son floundering, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. The young boy, who...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Man Reported Missing While Swimming In American River Near I-5 Bridge In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The rescue of a missing swimmer in the American River has turned into a recovery. The swimmer, a man, was last seen in the river around 5:30 p.m. near the Interstate 5 overpass and Discovery Park, according to a fire department tweet. A fire department spokesperson tells CBS13 that, after a search carried out by four fire engines, a boat, and a jet ski, the man’s body still hasn’t been found. Sacramento County park rangers have taken over the investigation and are discussing the next phase of the incident with the swimmer’s family. Authorities urge people who get in the river to stay close to shore and wear a life jacket. Water levels and currents may be stronger this weekend as flows have increased from the Folsom Dam. The Bureau of Reclamation, which manages Folsom Dam, said a small portion of the increased water is going to farms and cities downstream. But the majority of the higher flow is to help flush out salt water that is pushing up into the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. The increased salinity threatens drinking water supplies and other environmental resources. While it has benefits, it means that swimmers and boaters need to be extra cautious.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AOL Corp

Former Boise State football player dies in early morning shooting in Sacramento

Former Boise State football player Greg Grimes was shot and killed early Monday morning outside of a nightclub in Sacramento, California, according to Sacramento police. Sacramento Chief of Police Kathy Lester said calls about the shooting were first received around 1:51 a.m. on Monday. Grimes was rushed to a nearby hospital but efforts to save his life were unsuccessful. Four other people were wounded in the shooting.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC News

ABC News

730K+
Followers
163K+
Post
405M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy