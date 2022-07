On June 26 my wife Jennifer and I went for a walk on the unpaved bike path from Rte. 62 West Bedford up to the JGMS. While on our walk there was a young male (18-21} riding an electric bike at a high rate of speed (estimated 25 MPH). he was zig zagging from side to side of the trail. The operator of the electric bike was East towards the JGMS. The trail had multiple number of walkers, bikers, mothers & fathers with strollers and young children on their bicycles, dogs, cats and wildlife deer, squirrels, chipmunks, and rabbits.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO