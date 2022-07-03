ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the Editor: Dangerous Conditions

On June 26 my wife Jennifer and I went for a walk on the unpaved bike path from Rte. 62 West Bedford up to the JGMS. While on our walk there was a young male (18-21} riding an electric bike at a high rate of speed (estimated 25 MPH). he was...

97X

Police Looking For The Portsmouth Public Pool Pooper

Hundreds of people looking to take an Independence Day dip in the pool at their local city pool were disappointed to find out that the pool would not be open for America's Birthday. The city of Portsmouth, New Hampshire announced the pool was closed due to "apparent acts of vandalism"...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH, Outdoor Public Pool Closed Due to Vandalism

The outdoor pool on Peirce Island in Portsmouth is closed Monday due to "acts of vandalism," according to the Portsmouth DPW's Twitter account. Portsmouth Police Sgt. Nick Small told Seacoast Current that it looks like someone jumped the fence, entered the pool, and defecated in the water on Sunday night. There is no security footage available, according to Lt. David Keaveny.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Seacoast Current

NH State, Local Police Target Route 125 for Summer Safety Patrols

As New Hampshire State Police announce targeted safety patrols on Route 125, a motorcyclist who was severely injured in a crash Friday morning in Plaistow after being hit by an alleged drunk driver continues his recovery. The patrols will monitor the approximately 30 mile stretch between Epping and Milton for...
WCVB

Local musician's body found in Merrimack River near Whittier Bridge

AMESBURY, Mass. — A local musician has been identified as the man who was found early Tuesday morning near a bridge spanning the Merrimack River. Newburyport Police said the body of 71-year-old Robert Urzi, of Newburyport, was found in the river near the Whittier Bridge, which carries Interstate 95 over the waterway. The department thanked citizens for quickly calling for police after the body was discovered.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
whdh.com

Man injured in North Andover fireworks incident identified

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man injured while handling fireworks in North Andover ahead of the town’s July Fourth show has been identified by several fire departments as Walter “Wally” Shaw, a firefighter and licensed pyrotechnician from Townsend. According to a GoFundMe page set up to...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman attacked by coyote in parking lot of restaurant on North Shore

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Police are investigating after a woman said she was attacked by a coyote in the parking lot of a restaurant on the North Shore over the weekend. The woman, a native of Texas who was in town visiting a friend, was walking out of the Bertucci’s at 450 Paradise Road in Swampscott around 10 p.m. Saturday when a coyote approached her, according to the Swampscott Police Department.
whdh.com

Victim identified in Winchester lake drowning

WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police have identified a man who drowned in Winchester’s Upper Mystic Lake on July 4th. The man, Alford Garcia, 52, of Lynn, was on an inflatable float shortly before 6 p.m. near Shannon Beach when he fell off. Garcia was seen going under the water at that time. The current investigation by State Police detectives assigned to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office suggests that he attempted to swim to shore but became tired and started struggling in the water, eventually submerging in the water.
WINCHESTER, MA
WMUR.com

Car catches fire next to New Hampshire Statehouse

CONCORD, N.H. — A car caught fire next to the Statehouse before noon on Tuesday. Concord fire officials said the car was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. It took "quite a bit of effort" to extinguish the flames because of the amount of gas in the car, according to officials.
CONCORD, NH
CBS Boston

Dracut house fire likely caused by discarded sparklers

DRACUT – Investigators said a fire that ripped through a Dracut home early Tuesday morning was likely caused by sparklers that were disposed of in a trash can.A neighbor spotted the fire on Arlington Street around 12:30 a.m., which allowed all residents to safely escape. The flames spread throughout the home, and caused significant damage. As a result, nine people were displaced.Fire investigators found that the flames started in the left rear of the home. Sparklers had been thrown into several trash barrels after a 4th of July barbecue."We're very fortunate that everyone made it out of the house safely, especially given the late hour," Dracut Fire Chief Richard Patterson. "I want to remind the community that people are hurt and property is damaged by illegal fireworks every year in Massachusetts. This includes sparklers, which burn at temperatures over 1,800 degrees. They can remain hot enough to ignite debris even after they go out. Please, for your family's safety, leave fireworks to the professionals."
DRACUT, MA
WBEC AM

The Sale of Alcohol Was Forbidden in This MA Town for Over 100 Years

Every town has its own unique qualities. Off the top of my head, Berkshire County contains towns and cities with well-known history and attractions. North Adams for example, has some well-known hauntings (if you choose to believe) including the Hoosac Tunnel, Houghton Mansion, and who could forget about the Creature that stalks Coca-Cola Ledge? Great Barrington is the birthplace of W.E.B. DuBois, Pittsfield gave us Elizabeth Banks, and people near and far flock to the Town of Stockbridge for the annual Main Street Stockbridge at Christmas attraction. There are obviously many more famous things about Berkshire County that I left out but you get the idea. Who wouldn't want to visit our beautiful county?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Baby turkey rescued from storm drain in Salem

SALEM, N.H. — The Salem Fire Department was in for a surprise after they were called for a storm drain rescue. Crews responded to Freedom Drive around 6 p.m. Sunday for a report of a baby duck trapped in the storm drain. It wasn't a duck, instead, they found...
SALEM, NH
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Tewksbury Man

A Massachusetts man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him. Middlesex County resident Richard Killen, age 75, of Tewksbury, left his house sometime around 11:30am walking his dog, Tewksbury Police said. He was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt and is approximately 5-oot-10,...
TEWKSBURY, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Newburyport, MA, Musician Bahama Bob Found in Merrimack River

The man found in the Merrimack River Tuesday morning was identified by Newburyport Police as Robert Urzi, a musician better known as "Bahama Bob." The body of the 71-year-old was spotted between Deer Island and the Route 95 Whittier Bridge by a passerby. Newburyport Police, Massachusetts State Police, and the U.S. Coast Guard, along with the Newburyport Harbormaster, worked to recover his body.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Boston

4 people injured, 2 trapped in single-car crash in Wakefield

Witnesses said the people involved are teenagers. Four people had to be rushed to a hospital, including one that was flown by medical helicopter to Boston, as a result of a single-car crash in Wakefield Tuesday. Wakefield police said that at 2:41 p.m., police and firefighters responded to a report...
WAKEFIELD, MA
NECN

Dracut House Fire Likely Caused By Sparklers Thrown in Trash After July 4th BBQ

Sparklers are believed to have caused a fire that seriously damaged a home overnight in Dracut, Massachusetts, and displaced nine people, state fire officials said. Firefighters were called for heavy fire and smoke coming out of an Arlington Street home around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. The blaze burned through the back of the single-family wood-framed home and spread to the second floor.
DRACUT, MA
CBS Boston

4 injured as car crashes into tree in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD - A Vernon Street single-car crash in Wakefield on Tuesday afternoon left four young men injured.Police said the car crashed into a tree, and two occupants of the car were trapped. Firefighters freed them, and two of the occupants of the car were transported by ambulance two a local hospital; one person was transported to a Boston hospital by ambulance; and one person was transported to a Boston hospital by medical helicopter."They were two young men sitting outside of the car, so I just went to them to kind of keep them calm," said Kimberly Dowdie, who lives in the are. "They were sitting; obviously adrenaline and, not sure, shock probably, and I just wanted to keep them calm and sitting."The cause of the crash is under investigation.
WAKEFIELD, MA
