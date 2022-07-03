ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA

Man Confesses In Child Molestation Case

SFGate
 3 days ago

A 43-year-old Stockton resident confessed to molesting young children following his arrest last week, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. Ruben Andrew Close was arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion...

