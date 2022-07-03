Bearded Collie vs Old English Sheepdog: Key Differences Explained

The Catahoula Leopard Dog temperament is well suited to active families who are used to owning a dog. This breed makes a great working companion, but may be too demanding for a novice owner! They are sheep herding, cattle driving, guardian and even sled dogs historically. This means they have bags of energy, intelligence and a tenacious attitude. Although it is friendly, affectionate and loyal to its family, the Catahoula Leopard Dog personality can include some challenging natural instincts for novice handlers. Especially as they can weigh nearly 100lbs and stand up to 24 inches tall! Today we’ll look at how to harness strong Catahoula Leopard Dog temperament instincts and development from puppyhood to adulthood. We’ll share tips to socialize your puppy, train them with positive reinforcement techniques and help them to fit into a family as well as working home.

PETS ・ 1 DAY AGO