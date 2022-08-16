Premier League kits 2022/23: Every home, away and third shirt of every club

Premier League kits for 2022/23 are already being released – and already we have some new favourites .

With each new season comes new threads and steadily from May to as late as September, clubs release the new season's new kits ready for fans to enjoy – it's happening on the continent, too, with European kits getting released steadily around this time of year . The biggest manufacturers are all in release mode, with Nike shirts , Adidas shirts and Puma shirts all churning out jerseys right now.

It won't be long and the World Cup shirts will follow , with the Women's Euros tops also out this summer. Do you have a favourite shirt for next season, yet? And are any going to become classic Premier League shirts one day?

Premier League kits 2022/23

Arsenal

(Image credit: Arsenal)

Adidas Arsenal home shirt 2022/23

The Gunners go retro with a classic collar

Sizes: XS-3XL

The Arsenal home shirt for 2022/23 is a throwback to the 1990s with a retro collar, that has a lightning bolt insignia on it.

The Gunners have kept it simple for next season after the Ajax-like kit of this campaign. The white Adidas stripes are back too, after a move to blue.

(Image credit: Adidas / Arsenal)

Adidas Arsenal away shirt 2022/23

A sleek black away top with a nod to the Emirates Stadium itself

Sizes: XS-3XL

Sam Sparro would be proud of this one. Arsenal's away shirt for this season is black and gold – with the minimal cannon returning to the shirt following the success of last season's yellow away shirt.

The base of the kit has a pattern inspired by the stone "ARSENAL" letters outside the Emirates – which will serve as the inspiration for the numbers and letters, too.

(Image credit: Arsenal / Adidas)

Adidas Arsenal third shirt 2022/23

Arsenal's first ever pink shirt has a reference to an old badge

Sizes: XS-3XL

It's a first for the north Londoners, who have never worn pink before. This is the exact shade that David Beckham's Inter Miami first founded.

In a lovely touch, that Ermine pattern – the tree-like little thing, seen on the club crest from the late 1940s to the late 90s – is printed all over the top.

Aston Villa

(Image credit: Castore/Aston Villa)

Castore Aston Villa home shirt 2022/23

Castore's first Villa effort is subtle, simple and sophisticated

Sizes: S-5XL

(Image credit: Castore / Aston Villa)

Castore Aston Villa home shirt 2022/23

The cool blue for the Villans' away has intricate striping and claret flourishes

Sizes: S-5XL

Castore are taking the reins from Kappa – and their first Aston Villa home shirt is an absolute triumph. It's plain and simple with a subtle downwards chevron on the shirt – it's set to be a winner with Villans, for sure.

Aston Villa third shirt 2022/23

The Aston Villa home shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but with Kappa no longer making the shirt, Castore are in place to manufacture the kits.

The third shirt will be black with yellow sponsors and logos.

Bournemouth

(Image credit: Bournemouth)

Umbro Bournemouth home shirt 2022/23

Umbro reinvent the stripes for the Cherries

Sizes: S-4XL

Umbro have gone with zig-zags for the new Bournemouth home shirt, in a modern look that might polarise Cherries fans. There's a lighter zig-zag in the background of the stripes that you might be able to see, too.

(Image credit: Bournemouth)

Umbro Bournemouth away shirt 2022/23

Perfect for a day at the seaside, right?

Sizes: S-4XL

Wowsers, trousers. Bournemouth have gone bold with a lilac, palm-printed change strip this season that wouldn't look out of place on a Hawaiin shirt. South coasters won't even have to change when they leave Dean Court and head down to the pier in the evening.

(Image credit: Bournemouth)

Umbro Bournemouth third shirt 2022/23

It's timeless: like fans will hope the latest top-tier stint is…

Sizes: S-4XL

The Bournemouth home kit is particularly jazzy this season – the third shirt, however, is a plain black shirt with the theme of inclusivity. It's classy though some will claim too boring.

Brentford

(Image credit: Getty)

Umbro Brentford home shirt 2022/23

Same again? Yes please!

Sizes: S-4XL

Brentford are set to wear the same home shirts in 2022/23 that they wore for the 2021/22 campaign. This is a sustainability measure from the club – and something we can all get behind.

(Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Umbro Brentford away shirt 2022/23

Kings of the castle – and dressed immaculately

Sizes: S-4XL

Just like their current home shirt, the new Brentford away shirt is set to stay for two years rather than one. This one is a lovely light blue with a classic castle badge.

(Image credit: Brentford)

Umbro Brentford third shirt 2022/23

A unique glitch pattern for the west Londoners on the road

Sizes: S-4XL

Unveiled when they signed Mikel Dammsgard, this third-choice top is something completely different for Brentford. It comes with a pink cup font, too – it's gorgeous.

Brighton & Hove Albion

(Image credit: Brighton & Hove Albion)

Nike Brighton home shirt 2022/23

It's thicker stripes for the Seagulls

Sizes: S-3XL

The new Brighton home shirt has thicker stripes, with smaller pinstripes through the blue. Bright yellow is again prominent.

Is it us… or does that look like a white "H" on the shirt?

(Image credit: Nike / Brighton)

Nike Brighton away shirt 2022/23

The future's bright(on), the future's orange

Sizes: S-3XL

Now this is sublime. A beautiful orange top with black trim, Nike have followed up on last season's beautiful aquamarine with something just as eye-catching. We're massive fans.

(Image credit: Chris Brunskill/Getty Images)

Nike Brighton third shirt 2022/23

Haven't we seen you before?

Sizes: S-3XL

It's unconfirmed by the Seagulls but the Premier League have listed Brighton's third kit for 2022/23 as their away kit from 2021/22. It would follow the same pattern of the yellow away shirt of 2020/21 becoming the third shirt of last season.

Chelsea

(Image credit: Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Nike Chelsea home shirt 2022/23

Inspired by Drake (not that one)

Sizes: S-3XL

Said to be inspired by legendary manager Ted Drake , the new Blues shirt is a plainer effort than last season's Mod-like jersey but features a bright white/sky blue collar. The outline of the lion in the badge – which Drake made the west Londoners' icon – is prominent in that striking collar.

(Image credit: Chelsea)

Nike Chelsea away shirt 2022/23

Notice the theme, yet?

Sizes: S-3XL

Chelsea's away shirt has the same sky blue pattern from the home shirt's collar – only in hoops across a white base. Unveiled when the Blues captured Marc Cucurella from Brighton, this is the second season in a row that the west Londoners have had a hooped away kit, following last season's yellow and black effort.

Chelsea third shirt 2022/23

The Chelsea third shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is set to be made by Nike .

The third shirt is set to be a "sesame" gold colour.

Crystal Palace

(Image credit: Macron/Crystal Palace)

Macron Crystal Palace home shirt 2022/23

Is this crayon effect the most imaginative take on stripes yet?

Sizes: S-6XL

Macron are manufacturing Crystal Palace's kits now – and this one looks like nothing we've seen in the Premier League.

The crayon-style effect seen on the away shirt (which was released first) adorns the home kit too, giving a whole new lease of life to the regular stripes that the Eagles usually have. This one certainly grabs the eye.

(Image credit: Crystal Palace)

Macron Crystal Palace away shirt 2022/23

The crayons continue – this is a classy effort

Sizes: S-6XL

Macron's first effort as the new Crystal Palace kit manufacturer is a playful take on a well-used trope.

Palace are no strangers to white away tops with touches of red and blue. This year's away strip uses the classic stripes as a central focus, going with a crayon-style effect. Some will love it, others may not…

(Image credit: Macron / Crystal Palace)

Macron Crystal Palace third shirt 2022/23

Sash alert! Three out of three for the Eagles

Sizes: S-6XL

If there's one thing we love more than a club having three kits that all carry a theme… it's a kit with a sash.

Palace have done both this season with the scribbled stripes appearing on all three shirts in different guises. For some, this one will be the best of the lot.

Everton

(Image credit: Everton/Hummel)

Hummel Everton home shirt 2022/23

A simple pattern for the Toffees this time

Sizes: S-5XL

Hummel have done what Frank Lampard managed last season, going back to basics for a winning formula. Look closer at this one and you'll see an intricately-patterned top that Richarlison was mad to leave before wearing – new sponsor Stake is splitting opinion, mind.

(Image credit: Hummel / Everton)

Hummel Everton away shirt 2022/23

It's bright and bold – Evertonians hope the football is too

Sizes: S-5XL

Well, this is different. Everton have had pink shirts before but Hummel have had the audacity to pair a pale rosé base with a loud, navy all-over graphic to create something that Toffees will either love or hate. Much might depend on the season that they have donning this top.

(Image credit: Getty)

Hummel Everton third shirt 2022/23

That same pattern from the home shirt returns – only bigger

Sizes: S-5XL

That pattern from the detailing of the home shirt – the Everton Tower from the badge – is blown up across the third effort, while the badge is completely replaced by the tower, too. There's a swirly "EFC" on the back of the neck as well.

Fulham

(Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Adidas Fulham home shirt 2022/23

The Cottagers' regal home effort references the Thames

Sizes: XS-3XL

It's a lovely effort, this one. Adidas's home shirt for Championship champions Fulham has waves around the collar and cuffs… that's a nod to the Thames, by the way, not the club's yo-yo status under the Khans.

(Image credit: Fulham)

Fulham away shirt 2022/23

Fulham's away has an all-over aquamarine graphic that stands out a mile

Sizes: XS-3XL

The change strip for Fulham this season is apparently inspired by the brickwork of Craven Cottage. It's bold but feels extremely modern – we're big fans.

Fulham third shirt 2022/23

The Fulham away shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is expected to be made by Adidas .

Little is known of the shirt at current.

Leeds United

(Image credit: Leeds United / Adidas)

Adidas Leeds United home shirt 2022/23

The best of both Leeds' last two tops?

Sizes: XS-3XL

It's very similar to the shirt of two seasons ago, as Leeds ditch the yellow Adidas stripes and go back to blue ones. Yellow is once again prominent in the kit, though. It's a nice one, this.

(Image credit: Leeds United)

Adidas Leeds United away shirt 2022/23

Have you ever seen a Leeds shirt like it?

Sizes: XS-3XL

If the Leeds home shirt was a little safe this season, the away is anything but. Yellow and navy are hardly groundbreaking colours for the Yorkshire outfit but combining them like this is a bold statement…

Leeds United third shirt 2022/23

The Leeds United away shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is expected to be made by Adidas .

Little is known of the shirt at current.

Leicester City

(Image credit: Leicester City)

Adidas Leicester City home shirt 2022/23

Golden touches for the Foxes this season – just like in 2015/16

Sizes: XS-3XL

The Leicester City home shirt for 2022/23 is reminiscent of a few Foxes' favourites.

Gold is prominent on this one – just like the title-winning shirt – while there's a collar brought back to the shirt for an old-school look.

(Image credit: Adidas / Leicester City)

Adidas Leicester City away shirt 2022/23

It's cream and deep red for the Midlanders' change effort

Sizes: XS-3XL

That dark red became iconic for Leicester City when the Foxes won their first ever FA Cup in 2021. Well, it's back already – as the trim on this white and cream away shirt. It feels very retro already.

Leicester City third shirt 2022/23

The Leicester City third shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is expected to be made by Adidas .

Little is known of the shirt at current.

Liverpool

(Image credit: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Nike Liverpool home shirt 2022/23

They've already won silverware in this one…

Sizes: S-3XL

The Liverpool home shirt for 2022/23 is a minimal top: a darker red for the Merseysiders this time around, with touches of red. It's perhaps the coolest home jersey that the Reds have had with Nike, after the last two included flourishes of teal and orange.

(Image credit: Nike/Liverpool)

Nike Liverpool away shirt 2022/23

Is this the loudest Liverpool top of all time?

Sizes: S-3XL

And now for something completely different. Liverpool's change strip is said to be influenced by the music scene on Merseyside, combining a white base with a psychedelic pattern.

There are elements of black, too, just like a traditional white away shirt for the Reds, with a clear back for the numbers.

Liverpool third shirt 2022/23

The Liverpool away shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is set to be made by Nike .

The third shirt is set to be teal with red logos.

Manchester City

(Image credit: Puma)

Puma Manchester City home shirt 2022/23

After last season's Aguero-inspired effort, City pay tribute to Colin Bell

Sizes: XS-XXL

Manchester City's home shirt is a nod to the legend of Colin Bell, with touches of red on the collar. The badge and Puma logo move central for this shirt too, which is a slightly different shade of sky blue from this season's brighter effort.

(Image credit: Puma / Manchester City)

Puma Manchester City away shirt 2022/23

Another classic… only remixed

Sizes: XS-XXL

Inspired by the glory years of 1969 and 1970, Manchester City are donning red and black stripes this season – just like they did when they won three finals in those colours. The vintage City sides never wore diagonal stripes, of course, but then they never had Erling Haaland, either. Swings and roundabouts.

(Image credit: Puma / Manchester City)

Puma Manchester City third shirt 2022/23

Suitably bold and inspired by a symbol of Manchester – no, really

Sizes: XS-XXL

It's bright, isn't it? The City third kit is easily the most divisive of the three, taking inspo from the worker bee, a symbol so closely associated with the city of Manchester. Yellow and black hoops, right?

Manchester United

(Image credit: Manchester United)

Adidas Manchester United home shirt 2022/23

A collar that Cantona himself would be proud of: zut alors…

Sizes: XS-3XL

The collar is back! Cantona has actually been along for the press shots on this one – and with subtle pinstripes and a pentagonal background to the crest, this is a return to retro for the Red Devils. Top marks all round.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Adidas Manchester United away shirt 2022/23

Diamonds are forever on this collar

Sizes: XS-3XL

It's simplistic and sophisticated: Manchester United's first white shirt for a good few years has a patterned round collar and touches of black and red reminiscent of some of the most beautiful Red Devils change strips of times gone by. The shield of the home shirt returns to the away, too: this one's a hit.

(Image credit: Ian Kington/AFP via Getty Images)

Adidas Manchester United third shirt 2022/23

Rumour has it that the Glazers asked Ten Hag to "highlight the problems"…

Sizes: XS-3XL

United's piccalilli-coloured change threads are going to have to make some big memories to erase their first outing against Brentford. The pattern from the home collar is plastered all of the top, while this round collar has similar detailing. Surely it goes up from here for this much-maligned Day-Glo shirt?

Newcastle United

(Image credit: Newcastle United)

Castore Newcastle United home shirt 2022/23

The shirt the Toon hope to make memories in

Sizes: S-5XL

The stripes are thinner than last season, the sky blue returns and the collar is thin on this one. It's a lovely effort all round – and very classy indeed.

(Image credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Castore Newcastle United away shirt 2022/23

The Magpies have gone for a classic blue for the away

Sizes: S-5XL

Newcastle's away shirt this season is a deep blue and the Magpies will wear bright gold shorts with it. This one feels like a modern classic for the club.

(Image credit: Newcastle United)

Castore Newcastle United third shirt 2022/23

The most controversial kit in the league? It's nice, either way…

Sizes: S-5XL

The Newcastle away shirt for 2022/23 has caused a lot of conversation.

Yes, it's white and green – and yes, Newcastle United have Saudi Arabian owners. How this goes down, we're yet to see. But from a purely aesthetic point of view, it's a very clean, very slick football kit.

Nottingham Forest

(Image credit: Nottingham Forest)

Macron Nottingham Forest home shirt 2022/23

Well worth the 23-year wait, right?

Sizes: S-6XL

They're sponsorless for now – but Macron have delivered and then some with Forest's first Premier League home shirt in two decades.

A plain red base doesn't need any embellishment for this one but the sleeves have a pretty pattern. It's simple, effective and as Tricky Trees fans will tell you, it looks great with the Prem badge on the sleeves.

(Image credit: Macron)

Macron Nottingham Forest away shirt 2022/23

A superb update for nostalgia merchants – rather how Forest would like to be on the pitch

Sizes: S-6XL

Nottingham Forest had some iconic retro Premier League shirts in the 1990s – including that great yellow shirt with a black ink-style pattern.

Well, Macron have delivered something similar with their return to the top table, bringing back the yellow and combining it with a stunningly intricate green pattern on the sleeves. It's absolutely fantastic.

(Image credit: Nottingham Forest)

Macron Nottingham Forest third shirt 2022/23

Something a little different for the third… but just as pretty

Sizes: S-6XL

Navy with flecks of sky blue and peach, this one feels ultra modern. Macron have absolutely smashed it out the park with Forest's three shirts this season, producing something for everyone in just three jerseys. Top work.

Southampton

(Image credit: Southampton/Hummel)

Hummel Southampton home shirt 2022/23

The spirit of Keegan remains

Sizes: S-5XL

A throwback to the classic Saints top that Kevin Keegan wore on the south coast, Hummel have stripped out the stripes for a lone central column for this Southampton home effort. It looks magnificent – and no, we don't think that's a new signing, second from the left.

(Image credit: Southampton FC)

Hummel Southampton away shirt 2022/23

The Great Wave off Kanagawa, anyone?

Sizes: S-5XL

Wowsers, trousers. What a piece of kit.

Reminiscent of Hokusai's 'The Great Wave off Kanagawa', your nan's curtains or something that'll turn up at music festivals next summer, the Saints are marching into next season with a multi-blue and gold masterpiece on their backs. Inspired by the Solent and the sea, this one already looks like an instant classic.

(Image credit: Southampton)

Hummel Southampton third shirt 2022/23

The Saints' third strip is inspired by the RAF

Sizes: S-5XL

The dark green on this shirt has intricate detailing inspired by propellor blades – why? Because Southampton as a city has close connections to the RAF.

The top eatures four stripes on either side of the shirt, in yellow, white, red and blue, taking inspiration from the RAF Roundel, while the kit is matched with dark green shorts and green and black socks that feature those yellow, white, red and blue stripes, too. Very classy, this.

Tottenham Hotspur

(Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur)

Nike Tottenham Hotspur home shirt 2022/23

More of the same for Spurs… with added Volt

Sizes: S-3XL

The new Tottenham Hotspur home shirt is another simplistic effort, with little fanfare. It has volt yellow in the collar though and a subtle yet intricate pattern interwoven.

(Image credit: Tottenham / Nike)

Nike Tottenham Hotspur away shirt 2022/23

An ultramodern triumph… or a little too much like a wetsuit?

Sizes: S-3XL

Some will love how minimal and bold this one is – others will say it looks too much like a wetsuit. Spurs' new away shirt is textbook Nike: purple and black are married together with touches of bright Volt yellow, as the Lilywhites prepare for the Champions League in style.

(Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur)

Nike Tottenham Hotspur third shirt 2022/23

Trippy and multi-toned blue for the Spurs third top

Sizes: S-3XL

It's something bold for the third Tottenham shirt this season but actually, this might be the least divisive of the three in many ways. Debuted by the women's team, this recalls classic sky blue tops of Spurs history.

West Ham United

(Image credit: West Ham United)

Umbro West Ham United home shirt 2022/23

It's back to the 90s for the Irons

Sizes: S-4XL

The new West Ham kit is a nod to the 1992 kit, with paint-style shoulders. There's a thick collar and cuffs too – and white is more prominent on this one.

(Image credit: West Ham United)

Umbro West Ham United away shirt 2022/23

Thames Ironworks are referenced in this dark change strip

Sizes: S-4XL

West Ham have gone dark for the away shirt this season – with added embellishments on the sleeves. The patterns are inspired by the 100-year-old ship slipway at Thames Ironworks – West Ham's former name – while the rest of the shirt is a sleek and simple black.

(Image credit: West Ham United)

Umbro West Ham United third shirt 2022/23

"Splashed puddle" chic, anyone?

Sizes: S-4XL

The Ironworks theme is back for the third shirt, too. This one has an orangey gold splatter across the bottom – you'll either love it or loathe it.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

(Image credit: Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Castore Wolverhampton Wanderers home shirt 2022/23

Hard to argue with something this classy and classic

Sizes: S-5XL

Wolves have a brand-new sponsor in AstroPay and it certainly looks a lot cleaner than the last logo they had splashed across their top.

No one expects the Midlands side to reinvent the wheel with their home shirt and this one certainly doesn't. Still, it's a classy look that we're here for.

(Image credit: Castore/Wolves)

Castore Wolverhampton Wanderers away shirt 2022/23

Sophisticated as hell, Wolves have gone teal for the away

Sizes: S-5XL

Teal was used as a Wolves change jersey in 1996 and Castore have brought back the retro feel to the Midlands by re-introducing the colour. Wanderers haven't had this one in the Prem – and the geometric pattern on this one is lovely, too. We love it.

Wolverhampton Wanderers third shirt 2022/23

The Wolverhampton Wanderers third shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is set to be made by Castore .

The shirt is set to be light red.

