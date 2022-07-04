ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Fireworks are illegal in Denver, here's how to report them

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

Denver police want to remind everyone on the 4th of July that all fireworks are illegal in the City and County of Denver. Now the department is making it easy to report those fireworks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NyUYS_0gUTMpzH00

Not only are setting off fireworks illegal, it is also illegal to possess fireworks in Denver.

Police are urging people to report illegal fireworks by calling 720.913.2059 or online at denvergov.org/pocketgov and select report a problem and then select fireworks from the drop-down menu.

Comments / 7

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Denver metro area seen as distribution point for fentanyl

Taking fentanyl can be deadly. Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office body camera video shows a woman lying on the floor as deputies responded to a call last December. "She's right here on the ground," the person answering the door told the deputy. That deputy replied, "What did she take?"A male in the room responds, "She was drinking and she took one of the blue pills, the fentanyl pills they are all taking nowadays."One pill nearly killed that woman. That is a tiny drop in the bucket of the supply coming into the area. A total of 114 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized from...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police seize 10,000+ pounds of illegal fireworks

Police in Denver seized an estimated 10,000+ pounds of fireworks over the weekend. The fireworks were being sold out of a residence in northwest Denver on Friday night. Police said the investigation is underway and didn't release any arrest information.All fireworks are illegal in the City and County of Denver. That includes possession of fireworks in addition to igniting the fireworks. RELATED: Fireworks are illegal in Denver, here's how to report them
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police Dept
CBS Denver

1 dead, 3 injured in Denver 4th of July shooting

A 4th of July shooting in Denver left one person dead and three others injured. The shooting happened in the 2100 block of West Pacific Place on Monday night. Initially, Denver police believed there were three people involved. However, they later learned of a fourth victim who self-transported to the hospital. One adult male was pronounced deceased at the scene. The extent of the injuries to the others involved has not been released. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Nine July 4 Weekend Shootings in Denver and Aurora, One Death

Over the Independence Day weekend, fireworks made plenty of noise — and so did gunfire. At least nine shootings took place in Denver and Aurora July 2 through July 4, and one of them was fatal. Five of the incidents were reported by the Denver Police Department and the...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Go for the Freshest Seafood in Denver

Living in a landlocked state like Colorado usually means seafood is firmly off the table. To spite this notion, world-class chefs in Denver have found a way to serve the freshest seafood in establishments all across the city. From fine dining to hole-in-the-wall joints, seafood restaurants litter the Mile-High City....
DENVER, CO
Westword

Denver Receives First Application for Mobile Weed Lounge

Colorado Cannabis Tours, one of the state's longest-running marijuana tours companies, has filed Denver's first-ever application for a mobile marijuana hospitality lounge. The company launched shortly after recreational marijuana was legalized in Colorado almost a decade ago, and today offers marijuana-friendly classes as well as bus tours to dispensaries, marijuana cultivations, extraction facilities, hemp farms and breweries. But since 2018, Colorado Cannabis Tours hasn't allowed bus riders or class attendees to smoke weed within Denver city limits, according to owner Michael Eymer.
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Denver program works to divert homeless from jail

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council may resume funding a program started in 2021 to divert people experiencing homelessness from jail. Mental Health Center Denver, now called WellPower, has operated Behavioral Health Solutions Center at 2929 W. 10th Ave. without a contract since Jan. 1.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Boulder County moves to change local gun control laws

More than a year after Colorado was rocked by a shooting that left 10 people dead in a King Soopers supermarket, one county is proposing gun control ordinances that include raising the minimum age to purchase firearms and prohibiting the sale of assault weapons. With gun control bills facing greater...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
47K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy