ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

1 killed, 4 wounded in shooting outside Sacramento nightclub

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BN8ms_0gUTHRB000
1 of 6

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — One man was killed and four were wounded in a shooting early Monday outside a nightclub in downtown Sacramento, police said.

Police Chief Kathy Lester told the Sacramento Bee that authorities received a call about shots fired shortly before 2 a.m. on Monday after a club let out patrons.

The wounded men were taken to hospitals and reported to be in stable condition, police said. The man who died was identified by the coroner’s office as Gregory Grimes, 31, police said.

Authorities released very little information about the shooting and asked witnesses to come forward with any additional information and to submit possible video evidence. No suspects were immediately identified by police.

“What we know now is very limited,” Lester said.

Grimes was a former football star from Inderkum High School and Boise State University. He had returned to coach at the high school after college and last year started a staffing company, the Bee reported.

His mother, Deborah Grimes, told the newspaper that her son was killed leaving the Mix nightclub and she doesn’t believe he was targeted.

“He’s never been in the streets or anything, he doesn’t have that kind of background,” she said, adding he was looking forward to celebrating the July 4 holiday with his 4-year-old son. “You just would never think that someone like him would be murdered. He just doesn’t fit a profile of a troublemaker or anything like that.”

She added: “I can’t explain how devastating this is right now.”

It was Sacramento’s second shooting in the city’s downtown area this year. Six people were killed and 12 wounded in an April shooting between rival gangs.

In that shooting, 100 shots were fired as people left bars and nightclubs in the downtown area, which is just blocks from the Capitol.

Three men have been arrested and charged with three counts of murder in the deaths of three bystanders, the Bee recently reported. No charges have been filed in the deaths of the three other victims, who police say were involved in the dispute.

Sacramento, which is home to half a million people, has been striving to revitalize its downtown but the area has been rattled by rising crime.

Comments / 37

Dapp62
2d ago

have you ever noticed lately that when these people are doing shootings they're never shooting the people that's supposed to, in the count of the shooting is always four or five people always lately or more.

Reply(1)
4
LongSummerDays
2d ago

Biden voters have been busy today across the country and just showing everyone how much they hate this country.

Reply
4
Gaynor V. Henry
2d ago

How are those gun laws working out California?

Reply(7)
24
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Sacramento police name victim in deadly downtown shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento police have identified a victim in a deadly downtown shooting Monday. The person who died was identified by the coroner’s office as Gregory Grimes, police said. Four others were wounded in the shooting. Grimes was a 31-year-old former football star from Inderkum High School and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Dead, 1 Hurt In Stockton Shooting; Homicide Investigation Underway

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man has died after being shot and then crashing into a Stockton apartment complex early Tuesday morning. Stockton police say, a little after 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a complex near Mariners Drive and Hammer Lane to investigate a report of a car crashing into the building. At the scene, officers found two men who had been shot. One of those men was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police say, while the other man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Exactly what led up to the men being shot is still under investigation. No suspect information has been released at this point.
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grimes, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KCRA.com

Family mourns Greg Najee Grimes after downtown Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The man who was killed in anearly morning shooting in downtown Sacramento on Monday was identified as 31-year-old Gregory Najee Grimes. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. near a nightclub in the area of 15th and L streets, Sacramento police said. Four other men were injured...
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Arrest made following armed robbery outside Bay Area Trader Joe’s

A teen and two minors were arrested Friday on suspicion of an armed robbery outside the Trader Joe’s store in Danville, police said. On Friday, Danville police were dispatched to Trader Joe’s, at 85 Railroad Ave. in Danville, around 4:36 p.m. to respond to a report of an armed robbery, officials said. According to a Facebook post shared by the Danville Police Department, the victim said that he was held at gunpoint at the Trader Joe’s parking lot just as he was exiting his car. The report adds that two suspects seized the victim’s “personal property” and fled the scene in a getaway vehicle in which the third suspect waited.
DANVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nightclub#Boise State University#Downtown Sacramento#Murder#Violent Crime#The Sacramento Bee#Inderkum High School
UPI News

Three men presumed drowned after rescuing child in California

July 4 (UPI) -- Three men in California are missing and presumed drowned after jumping into the water to rescue a child, fire crews confirmed Monday. Rescue crews were called Sunday afternoon to the Three Mile Slough Bridge near Rio Vista, approximately 31 miles northwest of Stockton, Calif. Members of...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Two-Vehicle Crash Knocks Down Pole

A two-vehicle crash on June 30 in Sacramento ended up causing major damage to both vehicles and knocked down a phone pole. The accident occurred along northbound Power Inn Road just north of Scottsdale Drive shortly before 4:00 p.m. The accident report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the incident involved two sedans and that debris was strewn across all the northbound lanes.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Mother of abducted Vallejo girl, Pearl Pinson, dies

VALLEJO, Calif. - The mother of a Vallejo girl who was kidnapped six years ago has died. Family members said Annie Pinson died early Friday after a battle with liver and kidney problems. ALSO: Search continues for Pearl Pinson, abducted Vallejo teen. Her daughter, Pearl Pinson, was abducted while she...
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Concord carjacking suspects arrested

(KRON) — Three men were arrested after assaulting a woman and carjacking her vehicle yesterday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from Concord Police Department (CPD). CPD officers responded to the scene of a reported carjacking in downtown Concord yesterday afternoon. Multiple officers with CPD on the scene determined that three men assaulted a woman and took her vehicle. CPD then issued a “Be on the Lookout” warning to fellow law enforcement agencies.
CONCORD, CA
ABC10

Man dies after shooting in Stockton's Spanos Park West neighborhood

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday morning in a North Stockton neighborhood. A 50-year-old man was shot around 10 a.m. Friday near a park on Cosumnes Drive in the Spanos Park West area of Stockton, according to police. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Demonstrators block I-5 traffic in downtown Sacramento

Hundreds of demonstrators blocked lanes on Interstate 5 near J Street in downtown Sacramento on Monday. The group was protesting on the Fourth of July following the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, according to social media. The group met at 10 a.m. at K and 14th streets before...
SACRAMENTO, CA
AOL Corp

California man drowns rescuing son from lake

A California man was able to pull his son out of a lake and to safety Sunday before drowning, according to officials. Marciallo Perez, 35, dove into Lake Berryessa around 3 p.m. when he saw his son floundering, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. The young boy, who...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

975K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy