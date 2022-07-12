ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Everything we know about Genshin Impact 2.8

By Sean Martin
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago

Genshin Impact 2.8 is just around the corner, and the summertime update is taking us back to the Golden Apple Archipelago for some sun, sea, and sand. It's been a year since we were last there, but Klee and Kazuha are returning back for their reruns. It's pretty fitting that the queen of the summer festival, Yoimiya , also joins them with a rerun banner.

There are no new five-star characters this time, but four-star Sherlock Holmes wannabe, Shikanoin Heizou , is joining the roster as the very first melee Anemo catalyst-user. "What's an Anemo melee catalyst-user?" you ask. It just means he kicks and punches enemies with the power of the wind, and yes, it does look as cool as it sounds.

On top of that, there are new events, outfits, and there was even a little trailer that gave us our first look at the Sumeru region near the end of the livestream. Speaking of Sumeru, miHoYo also gave us a look at Collei , Tighnari , and Dori , the three new characters who'll be arriving alongside the new region. That said, here's what you need to know about Genshin Impact 2.8, including when it releases.

Release date

When is the Genshin Impact 2.8 release date?

The Genshin Impact 2.8 release date is July 13 . The first phase will feature rerun banners for the five-star characters, Kazuha and Klee, with Heizou as a boosted four-star on both. The second phase of 2.8 should start around August 4 with Yoimiya returning for her first rerun banner.

Maintenance downtime will begin at 6am UTC+8 according to the miHoYo update post , which is 11pm BST (12am CEST), while for the US it's 3pm PT or 6pm ET. All of the maintenances should conclude five hours later and then you can start playing.

Characters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HLAqK_0gURvKAx00

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Who are the Genshin Impact 2.8 characters?

There is one new Genshin Impact character in version 2.8, as well as three reruns:

  • Shikanoin Heizou: This four-star Anemo detective from the Tenryou Commission is the first melee-catalyst user in Genshin Impact. This means that he kicks and punches enemies with elemental attacks, using Heartstopper Strikes to deal damage, and his Windmuster Kick to absorb other elements and create explosions. You'll be able to grab Heizou as part of either the Klee or Kazuha banner from July 13.
  • Kazuha: After a year, this five-star ronin is finally getting a rerun. Kazuha is pretty popular since he's one of the best Anemo characters in the game, and while other five-stars like Xiao have already had two reruns, this is Kazuha's first. You'll be able to wish for him on the "Leaves in the Wind" banner from July 13 onwards.
  • Klee: Another popular character who's gone a while without a rerun, Klee is a unique five-star Pyro catalyst-user who chucks bombs at enemies. Though she has a very particular playstyle, hurling endless explosives at monsters is a lot of fun. Klee will be available on the "Sparkling Steps" banner alongside Kazuha.
  • Yoimiya: Though not the greatest archer around, this five-star firework-maker is still pretty strong. She can infuse her arrows with Pyro so she makes a powerful reaction combo with characters like Fischl (who also happens to be free in the new headlining event). Yoimiya will be available on the "Tapestry of Golden Flames" banner that launches in the second half of version 2.8, around August 3.

Events

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LHf3X_0gURvKAx00

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Genshin Impact 2.8 events

The headlining event for Genshin Impact 2.8 is Summertime Odyssey , featuring a number of different challenges and trials located in a revamped version of the Golden Apple Archipelago. The main challenge is delving into a "Phantom Realm" styled after each of Summertime Odyssey's featured characters, solving puzzles and fighting enemies. It looks like there will also be some boat-based time trials, too. If you gather enough event currency, you can invite Fischl to join your party .

Expect more boaty action in Reminiscent Regimen , though this event will also be co-op. Challenges like Convoy and Raid will see you protecting rafts, platforming, and sailing the Waverider alongside pals for Primogem rewards. The Echoing Conches from last year are also back in Resonating Visions , and you'll be scouring the islands in search of them to piece together different stories. Collect enough and you can get the new Fischl outfit for free .

The Hidden Strife event is a combat challenge that shows off Diluc's new five-star Red Dead of Night outfit. This is the first five-star outfit, which means it adds new idle and attack animations for Diluc. The event itself is pretty basic: complete in-battle objectives to receive buffs in subsequent battles. Evermotion Mechanical Painting will add some component-based puzzles, as you use cogs and gears to make machines work.

Finally, there is a new story quest for Kazuha, and a hangout event for Heizou.

Map

We finally got to see Sumeru for the first time

The Golden Apple Archipelago is back for version 2.8 and it looks like we're going to get special locations with each of the Phantom Realms, such as Fischl's castle and Mona's observatory. But we also got a look at the new Sumeru region in a brand new teaser trailer. Skip to 32:05 to get a peek.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Square Enix's new 'real-time' RPG out in September

The Diofield Chronicle has a demo in August too, and your save will carry over. Square Enix has announced its new strategy RPG game, The Diofield Chronicle, is arriving on Steam on September 22. The game's Steam page is here (opens in new tab) and a demo will be released August 10, the save data from which can be carried-over to the full game.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klee
Outsider.com

‘Deadliest Catch’: Jonathan Hillstrand Says ‘Everything’ About Working on a Boat is Hard

Deadliest Catch is one of the longest-running and most famous reality shows. For more than 15 years fans have been captivated by the dangers the crew members all face any time they set sail. The show focuses on the people who work in the risky business of Alaskan crab fishing. Its unflinching portrayal of the harrows these men constantly face keeps the audience constantly on the edge of their seats.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Video Game#Anemo#Collei
PC Gamer

Rune Factory 5 on PC is a big step up over Switch

All roads lead to the rich and bountiful fields of PC gaming these days. There was a time where farming games like Harvest Moon and its high fantasy spinoff Rune Factory were the sole domain of consoles. Thanks to Stardew Valley the genre is now in full bloom on PC, and green-thumbed adventurers can play Rune Factory 5 starting Wednesday, about a year after it first hit the Switch in Japan. This is the second Rune Factory game on PC, but the first one that feels like it actually takes advantage of the hardware.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Genshin Impact
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy