Omaha, NE

Progressive group running $1 million in dark money ads against Bacon

By Aaron Sanderford
newsfromthestates.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA — A national group targeting swing-district Republicans in Congress said it is running $1 million in TV, digital and mail ads this summer against U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb. The group, Unrig Our Economy Nebraska, is the local offshoot of a national effort by progressive donors to...

www.newsfromthestates.com

