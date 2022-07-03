Are the Cubs finding their stride at just the right moment?

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Chicago Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks is heading to the injured list after leaving his Tuesday night start early due to soreness in his throwing shoulder. Hendricks had his shortest start of the season, lasting just three innings in the Cubs’ 8-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. He threw 69 pitches and his velocity was lower than usual. The 32-year-old Hendricks said Tuesday night that he felt fine before the game but could tell something was off as soon as he threw his first warmup pitch at the start of the game. Hendricks went through a similar issue with the shoulder in early June, causing him to take 12 days off between starts. Hendricks is 4-6 with a 4.80 ERA this season.

14 HOURS AGO