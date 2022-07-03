Are the Cubs finding their stride at just the right moment?

Chicago Cubs infielder Christopher Morel is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Jason Alexander the Milwaukee Brewers. Morel is grabbing a seat after he went 0-for-2 with three walks and a pair of strikeouts Monday. David Bote is covering second base while Alfonso Rivas replaces Morel in the lineup to play first base and bat sixth.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Chicago Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks left Tuesday’s game with the Milwaukee Brewers after only three innings due to a sore throwing shoulder. It was the shortest of Hendricks' 16 starts this season. “We'll let the doctors take a look and see how he presents tomorrow,”...
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Chicago Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks is heading to the injured list after leaving his Tuesday night start early due to soreness in his throwing shoulder. Hendricks had his shortest start of the season, lasting just three innings in the Cubs’ 8-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. He threw 69 pitches and his velocity was lower than usual. The 32-year-old Hendricks said Tuesday night that he felt fine before the game but could tell something was off as soon as he threw his first warmup pitch at the start of the game. Hendricks went through a similar issue with the shoulder in early June, causing him to take 12 days off between starts. Hendricks is 4-6 with a 4.80 ERA this season.
The 47-35 Milwaukee Brewers have won seven of nine as they host the 32-48 Chicago Cubs tonight at 8:10 PM EST. Jason Alexander hopes to keep Milwaukee rolling in his fifth start of the season. He's 2-0 with a 3.82 ERA, but his advanced metrics aren't pretty. Chicago sends Kyle...
The Chicago Cubs placed right-hander Kyle Hendricks on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right shoulder strain. Hendricks left Tuesday night’s start against the Milwaukee Brewers after just three innings with soreness in his throwing shoulder. The Cubs recalled righty Anderson Espinoza from Double-A Tennessee to take Hendricks’...
After five weeks on the injured list, Seiya Suzuki is set to make his return to the Chicago Cubs. Things have not gone great for the Chicago Cubs through the first couple of months of the season. Entering the Fourth of July, the Cubs were tied with the Pittsburgh Pirates for third place in the NL Central. Fans needed some good news to come their way, and the team provided just that.
Chicago Cubs star catcher Willson Contreras is off to a red-hot start at the plate in the 2022 MLB season. An unrestricted free agent in 2023, Contreras was arbitration-eligible this season, though he and the Cubs avoided that occurrence with Thursday’s agreement. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers has the details.
MILWAUKEE -- With one swing of the bat, Victor Caratini turned a forgettable performance into one of the most memorable moments of his career. After striking out in each of his first four plate appearances, Caratini hit a three-run homer off Scott Effross with two outs in the 10th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday.
