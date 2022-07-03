ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 free agents the Capitals should sign

Cover picture for the articleWe are just 10 days away from NHL Free Agency opening up. It takes place on Wednesday July 13 at 12...

Kevyn Adams is ready to get the draft started

Victor Olofsson is a restricted free agent and as Adams told me almost two weeks ago, he spoke with Olofsson’s agent Claude Lemieux here in Montreal. Adams said, “We’ve had very good conversations and I think we’re in a good spot here
Predators to Host Draft Party at Ford Ice Center Bellevue on Thursday

Nashville, Tenn. (July 6, 2022) - Ford Ice Center Bellevue will host the Nashville Predators' 2022 Draft Party on Thursday, July 7 at 6 p.m. CT from Draft Picks, the restaurant and bar located on the second floor. Fans are invited to join the Predators and ESPN 102.5 The Game during the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft as the team selects a future member of SMASHVILLE with the 17th overall pick.
Capitals GM: Nicklas Backstrom (hip) intends to play next season

Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom intends to play next season after undergoing hip surgery last month, general manager Brian MacLellan said Wednesday. MacLellan said there is no timeline for Backstrom's return. Backstrom, 34, has three seasons remaining on a five-year, $46 million contract. The cap hit is $9.2 million, per...
Upcoming free agents for the Columbus Blue Jackets

Free agency is now less than two weeks away and many teams are already looking ahead to when it opens up. There will be several prominent players set to hit the open market in mid-July while many teams have key restricted free agents to re-sign as well. Next up is a look at the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Detroit Red Wings' Steve Yzerman: Ukraine war adds uncertainty about drafting Russians

The Detroit Red Wings have enjoyed tremendous success drafting Russians, but the war in Ukraine adds difficulty to doing so this year. "Russian players were hard to assess and evaluate because it was difficult early to get in there and then you weren’t getting in there at all, or going there," Yzerman said Tuesday. "There’s always the usual concerns, and throw in just the uncertainty of what’s going on in Russia and a little bit of uncertainty as to what players can and can’t do — will they be available now or any time in the future. It adds just another level of uncertainty to the whole drafting of Russian players."
Kraken shouldn’t chase a big-name free agent like Gaudreau

Emboldened by the instant success of the Golden Knights, the Kraken didn’t approach their first NHL offseason like a typical expansion team. They spent like any other NHL team striving for playoff success, making big bets in the free agent market. Unfortunately, in their first season, the Kraken ended...
NHL free agency tracker 2022: Full list of offseason signings

It’s time for NHL Free Agency! The offseason is under way and with the market opening July 13 there will be plenty of action this summer. Some teams have already been busy getting their 2022-23 rosters in order. Check back here for all of the signings that teams will be making in hopes of improving their chances at winning the 2023 Stanley Cup.
Everything Blue Jackets fans should know going into the NHL draft

Buckle up, Blue Jackets fans. The offseason fun is about to begin. It all kicks off with the 2022 NHL Draft, which will see the first round take place Thursday night in Montreal with rounds two through seven finishing things up Friday. The next week might be even busier, though,...
