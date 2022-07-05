ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Miami

Florida teen bitten by shark, rescued by brother, will have leg amputated

By CBS Miami
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F93iP_0gUQw5z300

Florida teen bitten by 9 foot shark to have leg amputated 01:18

TALLAHASSEE - Addison Bethea faces a long fight ahead after she was bitten by a shark off Keaton Beach on the state's Gulf Coast.

"I've always been told that something will happen just like that, that was definitely this situation," the 17-year-old said from her hospital room days after the attack.

Bethea, who is from Perry, started last Thursday on the water just like many others ahead of Independence Day.

"We were scalloping for about two hours and we went to the last spot, obviously for only like 15 minutes, and we were going towards the boat and I felt like a tug," she said.

The tug of a roughly nine-foot-long shark, coming seemingly out of nowhere.

"I tried to push it off of me and punch it in its nose, but it was at like a weird position where I couldn't punch his nose good. Then it tried to drag me underwater because we were in like six feet of water," said Bethea.

Her brother, Rhett Willingham, was nearly eight feet away from her when the shark attached itself to her thigh.

"I heard her almost yelp and I stood up to turn around and see what was going on because it sounded like something scared her and she was under the water and then she came back up and there was blood all around her and I saw the shark," said Willingham.

Willingham, a firefighter, helped her fight it off. But then came the next battle, to save her life. He pulled his sister into another boat, applied a tourniquet to her leg to stem the blood loss, and rushed her back to land as fast as possible

From her daughter's hospital room at Tallahassee Memorial, their mother, Michelle Murphy, called him a true hero.

"My daughter, by medical standards, should not be alive right now and I know that. It's a miracle she survived this and I know if Rhett hadn't been the one that was with her when it happened we may be in a very different scenario right now," said Murphy.

The teen is scheduled to have her leg amputated above her knee on Tuesday.

Bethea's story quickly spread across the country and she said that the support from people all over has helped her through this process.

"It's just insane because I've seen other people go through things and need support and thought it'd ever be me. Now that I'm going through it, it's just crazy," she said.

But the most meaningful bond is at home with her older brother.

"We've always been close, like since forever, so this somehow brought us even more close. He's always been by my side and I've always looked up to him," said Bethea.

Despite the challenges ahead, her love of being out on the water remains.

"Don't be scared of the ocean. I had so many people comment on my Instagram saying, 'I'm so scared of the ocean now'. But I'm still going to get in the ocean when I heal and get better. I'm still going to do what I love, don't just let fear overtake your life," she said.

Comments / 47

GOPHUKYRSELF
2d ago

sad they. couldn't save her leg at all. and I was wanting to know what kindof shark since there are so many different kinds. but I'm glad she's positive and her brother was there . good luck on your future love stay positive and live life to the fullest

Reply(3)
22
Kallie Burton
2d ago

brother's and sisters may you call eachother and explain how special they are to you and what they mean to you brothers are the protection of their sisters god bless siblings a brothers love and support for their sister is beyond words love you all spread the love spread the kindness pass it on

Reply
15
Miss Lewis
2d ago

Prayers for you and a speedy recovery 🙏 Thank God for your fast acting hero Brother🥰 #Brother'sKeeper

Reply
18
Related
keysweekly.com

TEXAS WOMAN REMAINS HOSPITALIZED AFTER SHARK BITE IN THE FLORIDA KEYS

A Texas woman swimming with her family not far from Summerland Key on June 29 knew something wasn’t right when she felt instant pain coming from her leg. Immediately, the 35-year-old got back onto a boat with help from her husband, surfacing with a visible leg injury from what looked to be a shark bite.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Lightning 'completely fries' vacationing family's truck in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - An Indiana family visiting the Tampa Bay area got the shock of a lifetime when their truck was hit by lightning, and it was all captured on camera. It happened not too far from the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on July 1. Michaelle Whalen was riding in the car behind her husband just hoping to capture a few pictures of the storm when instead, she got a lot more than she bargained for.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast#Hospital#Accident
CBS Miami

South Florida woman claims Southwest Airlines experience left her paralyzed

FORT LAUDERDALE – A South Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines saying her experience on a recent flight has left her paralyzed.The attorney for Gabrielle Assouline says her life tragically changed back in February while she was boarding a flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.Assouline requested pre-boarding assistance because of a condition she developed when she was 12 which made walking long distances difficult.According to her attorney, Assouline was on an electronic mobility chair going down the jet bridge when she was suddenly ejected from the chair, causing her to suffer a catastrophic spinal cord injury."She's a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WRAL News

Officials: Girl seriously injured in shark attack in Florida

PERRY, Fla. — A teenage girl was seriously injured when a shark attacked her off Florida's Gulf Coast, authorities said. The attack occurred Thursday afternoon off Keaton Beach, according to a Taylor County Sheriff's Office news release. The 17-year-old girl had been looking for scallops in the water with...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

South Florida animal shelters at capacity after July 4th fireworks send scared dogs running

MIAMI – It's the day after July 4th and the kennels at Miami-Dade and Broward Counties filled with pets – some may have run away because of fireworks.  "The community shelter is at capacity we're having to get really creative with the pets that we have in our custody right now," Miami-Dade Animal Services Public Affairs Director Flora Beal told CBS4.For the time being, a meeting room has been turned into an overflow space at the adoption center in Doral."So, we normally see an increase in the summer months, but there's a spike during July 4th, right around that holiday,"...
MIAMI, FL
The Daily South

These Under-the-Radar Spots Have the Clearest Water in Florida

Florida's beaches are undeniably pretty, but if you've ever been to Daytona or Cocoa Beach, you know they're not always the crystal-clear, sparkling blue seas you had envisioned. The ocean's overall look can change day by day and season to season, with some months marked by murky, choppy waters and others coated in a blanket of brown sargassum.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Antisemitic flyers in baggies found across South Florida pop up in Jacksonville neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE – Jennifer Stelmach says her husband found antisemitic literature on the front lawn of their Jacksonville home."This is a very nice neighborhood. Very respectable, so having something like that in our yard was very shocking," she said.Down the street, Jenna Hood says her mom brought the flyer inside."It had a lot of hate in it about Jewish people," Hood said.Neither of them kept the baggies, but they say they looked like the anti-gay hate flyers being dropped in a St. Nicholas neighborhood in June.It isn't only happening in Jacksonville. Miami, Coral Gables and Orlando are among some of the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Miami

Scientists sample 156 Florida oysters, find dangerous "forever chemicals" in each

MIAMI – Florida International University scientists recently conducted a study where they sampled 156 oysters from Biscayne Bay, Marco Island to Tampa Bay and found dangerous contaminants in each one. The experts also said they were only aware of oysters from Tampa Bay being consumed by people and they said there was a "low risk of being exposed to contaminants when you consume oysters from Tampa Bay." That said, they are still concerned. The "forever chemicals" detected were perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) and phthalate esters (PAEs). "These contaminants pose serious health risks to people and wildlife, and the...
MIAMI, FL
WBTW News13

Investigators learn more about ‘Dads Against Predators’ members accused in incident at North Carolina Target

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — More details have emerged about a group that Winston-Salem police say is responsible for chaos last week at the Target store on Hanes Mall Boulevard. Police said two men from Fremont, Ohio, and one man from Marion, North Carolina — all connected to an Ohio-based group known as “Dads Against Predators” […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wbrz.com

Florida county ordered to quarantine after giant snail invasion

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida county is under quarantine after a rapidly-growing population of invasive African snails was discovered on its grounds. The giant African land snails are theorized to have come from the illegal pet trade. The snails carry a parasite called rat lungworm, which can cause meningitis in humans.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
69K+
Followers
19K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy