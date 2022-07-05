ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11-year-old boy dies from fireworks

By Emily Shapiro
 2 days ago

An 11-year-old Indiana boy died from a fireworks injury on the night before the Fourth of July, authorities said.

Camrynn Ray McMichael of Mt. Vernon was injured at about 9:42 p.m. and died en route to a hospital, the Indiana State Police said Monday.

He was playing with fireworks on Sunday when he was injured and then was "gone ... in the blink of an eye," his mother told ABC Evansville affiliate WEHT in a statement.

An autopsy has been set for Tuesday, said state police, who are leading the investigation.

Camrynn was a hard-working student and protective older brother who loved to play football, basketball and soccer, his mother said.

Nine people died from fireworks in the U.S. last year and 26 people died the year before, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

About 11,500 people were treated in emergency rooms for firework-related injuries last year, the CPSC said.

Comments / 134

Clyde
2d ago

Fireworks are basically explosives. Why would you let an 11 year old play with explosives???? And where was intelligent adult supervision??? Sounds as though stupidity and neglect were big contributors to the tragedy.

Reply(23)
75
NotAgain
2d ago

Prayers for his family. Hopefully they weren’t negligent and didn’t allow him to light them by himself. I can’t imagine loosing my 13 year old at 11 or anytime of his life. God be with them.

Reply(2)
19
sniffy Biden
1d ago

This is a sad situation but when dealing with fireworks use a punk, have plenty of distance when lit and for goodness sake dont try to light it off while it's in your hand and then throw it.

Reply(5)
11
