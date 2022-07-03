ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

WARNING: Police release bodycam footage of Jayland Walker's shooting death

WBNS 10TV Columbus
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Police say a man shot...

www.10tv.com

The US Sun

Shocking new details emerge about ‘monstrous’ Highland Park parade shooter after six killed & 24 hurt

NEW information has emerged about the gunman who opened fire at a Fourth of July parade on Monday morning, killing six people and injuring several others. Witnesses at the parade shared chilling details about the incident in Highland Park and suspected shooter Robert "Bobby" E Crimo III, who was taken into custody after an officer noted him driving.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Independent

‘I guess I’m losing my gun again’: Bodycam shows officer react after she fatally shoots man with knife

An Idaho deputy complained that she would lose her gun licence moments after shooting dead a knife-wielding man who was experiencing a mental health crisis.“I guess I’m gonna lose my gun again,” Clearwater County Sheriff’s Cpl Brittany Brokop said after fatally shooting Michael Trappett, 48, outside his parents’ home in Orofino, north Idaho, on 31 January.Ms Brokop was placed on administrative leave after the shooting, and has since been cleared to return to duty after the Latah County prosecuting attorney found her actions were justified. A second deputy involved in the shooting, Randall Carruth, was also cleared and has...
OROFINO, ID
TheDailyBeast

Body-Cam Shows Moment Sniper Took Out an Armed Man Holding Kidnapped Baby

A police sniper in Utah took down a man who was holding both a gun and a kidnapped baby during a standoff in northwestern Arizona, newly released footage obtained by KUTV shows. The nail-biting incident began when police in St. George, Utah, pulled over a car carrying 30-year-old Oscar Alcantara, a woman and her child, who apparently had no relation to Alcantara. The woman escaped but Alcantara, who was armed, sped off with the child. Police were able to stop him near Beaver Dam in Arizona but he ran off with the child, turning the situation into an hourlong standoff in the desert in which cops begged him to release the baby. Eventually, a sniper fired a single shot, killing Alcantara, and allowing the bub to be rescued unharmed. The Feb. 17 incident is still under review by the Mohave County Attorney’s Office, KUTV reports.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Daily Mail

Family of pregnant couple mowed down by teenager high on drugs break down as they detail how the crash has torn their lives apart: 'The happy times are gone forever'

The family of a pregnant couple who died after being mowed down by a teenager high on drugs and alcohol have spoken of their pain. Matthew Field, 37, and Kate Leadbetter, 31, who was six months' pregnant, were walking their dogs in Alexandra Hills, southeast of Brisbane on Australia Day in 2021 when they were struck.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Family of black man shot 60 times by Ohio police say they didn't know he had a gun and a COP friend recently introduced him to weapons: Protests in Portland and Akron as lawyer slams officers for 'shooting him like a dog'

A black Ohio man who was shot 60 times and killed by police was only recently introduced to guns by his cop friend, his family's lawyer has revealed, after officers said they found a weapon in his car. Jayland Walker, 25, was shot dead by Akron officers following a traffic...
AKRON, OH
Fox News

Florida mother charged with manslaughter after 2-year-old shoots, kills father

A mother in Florida was arrested and charged with manslaughter after her 2-year-old son found a loaded gun and shot and killed his father. Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Marie Rose Ayala, 28, was arrested and booked into jail on manslaughter by culpable negligence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and violation of probation charges.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Black schoolboy, 14, forced to ground by police in wrongful stop and search ‘feared he would die’

A 14-year-old black schoolboy was handcuffed and forced to the ground by police officers, prompting fears from the child’s mother that her son would be “the next George Floyd”.De-shaun Joseph was stopped by police and wrestled to the floor as he was walking home in Croydon, south London, after officers said his clothing matched the description of a suspect who had stolen a mobile phone.While the teenager, who suffers from asthma, was pinned to the floor by officers, he managed to shout his mother’s telephone number to a passer-by who was filming the incident.Janet Joseph received a call about...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Grieving Indian man dies after jumping into cousin’s burning pyre

An 18-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after he jumped into his cousin sister’s funeral pyre in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, authorities said.The man, identified by his first name Karan, lived about 450km away and had traveled to Sagar after hearing about his cousin’s death, reported news agency Press Trust of India.Police in the Sagar district said the incident took place at the Majhguwa village. Karan’s 21-year-old cousin, identified as Jyoti Daga had died after falling into a well in the village, reported NDTV.Officials said Daga had gone missing on Thursday, and a search party of villagers...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Jayland Walker: Body camera video shows Black driver shot over 60 times as police say 25-year-old fired first

Police body camera footage shows a large group of officers in Akron, Ohio, firing a storm of as many as 90 shots at Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black motorist who fled a minor traffic stop on foot earlier this week. More than 60 of the bullets hit Mr Walker, according to reports of early autopsy evidence.Akron mayor Dan Horrigan said he is “beyond outraged and beyond shocked” about what happened during the traffic stop, and called on community members to stay peaceful and wait for a full investigation of the incident.“I am urging all our residents, please reserve your...
AKRON, OH

Community Policy