‘It’s about individual safety right now’: Former Utah AD Chris Hill gives perspective on the program’s future amid conference realignment

On Tuesday, Four-star safety Randon Fontenette announced his commitment to Utah via Twitter. At 6-foot-1, 189 pounds, Fontenette has great size and the necessary athleticism in order to defend the secondary. While primarily operating as a quarterback at the high school level, Fontenette has also seen his fair share of defensive snaps, registering 32 tackles and two interceptions while at the safety position. Utilizing his size, athleticism, and an ability to read the play and properly adjust, Fontenette demonstrates a lot of potential to be developed.
Comments / 0