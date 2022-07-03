Senate Democrat Urges Biden to Repeal Tariffs to Fight Inflation

The Chinese capital has issued a mandate requiring people to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before they can enter some public spaces including gyms, museums and libraries, with exceptions only available to those who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons.The health app that shows a person's latest PCR test results has been updated to make it easier to access their vaccination status, according to Li Ang, a spokesperson at Beijing’s municipal health commission.The list of public places requiring vaccination does not include restaurants and offices. The mandate will go into effect on Monday."In the normalization of COVID-19 pandemic controls,...

