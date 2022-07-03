Senate Democrat Urges Biden to Repeal Tariffs to Fight Inflation

TOKYO, July 7 (Reuters) - This week's G20 meeting in Bali cannot be business as usual but the United States is determined to ensure nothing happens there that can give legitimacy to Russia's "brutalising" of Ukraine, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Thursday.
The US ambassador to China called on the Foreign Ministry in Beijing to stop spreading Russia’s “lies,” in an unusually direct and public rebuke by the top American diplomat in the country. Ambassador Nicholas Burns made the “request” in response to a question at a government-backed forum...
Commodity and risk currencies rallied overnight on reports the US may soon rollback tariffs on Chinese consumer goods. Asian stock futures pointed to modest gains Tuesday. The Australian dollar gained as much as 1.1% while South Africa’s rand rose almost 1%. The offshore yuan advanced 0.1%.
MADRID, July 7 (Reuters) - Spain's government expects the Spanish economy to continue growing next year despite the impact of rising inflation and the war in Ukraine, Finance Minister Nadia Calvino said in a radio interview on Thursday.
Central Bank of Sri Lanka Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe discusses monetary and fiscal policies, the outlook for the economy, and the talks with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout. The central bank earlier raised borrowing costs in a bid to rein in record prices that have stoked Asia’s fastest inflation. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said ton Tuesday that talks with the IMF are complicated because the nation is bankrupt. Governor Weerasinghe speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia." (Source: Bloomberg)
Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region. Turkey’s inflation accelerated less than predicted by economists, as global shocks in food and energy markets compounded domestic pressures from currency depreciation and low interest rates.
The Chinese capital has issued a mandate requiring people to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before they can enter some public spaces including gyms, museums and libraries, with exceptions only available to those who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons.The health app that shows a person's latest PCR test results has been updated to make it easier to access their vaccination status, according to Li Ang, a spokesperson at Beijing’s municipal health commission.The list of public places requiring vaccination does not include restaurants and offices. The mandate will go into effect on Monday."In the normalization of COVID-19 pandemic controls,...
If Texas is a test for how socially conservative US states will fare economically in the post-Roe world, then they’ll hold up just fine. More than a year after passing the country’s most restrictive abortion law, Texas boasts the largest number of Fortune 500 company headquarters of any state. In the latest sign of the Lone Star State’s enduring allure, Chevron Corp. announced plans to relocate workers to Houston just hours after the US Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.
Investors’ rush into the safety of the US dollar was so strong on Tuesday that it even felled the indefatigable ruble. The Russian currency plummeted the most in four months, pulling back from a rally that’s confounded traders and politicians alike since the early days of Russia’s war on Ukraine. The currency dropped as much as 11% to 62.30 per dollar amid broad strength in the greenback that also saw the euro plunge to a two-decade low.
Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton. Britain’s new chancellor of the exchequer, Nadhim Zahawi, is facing two big calls as he tries to juggle the conflicting pressures of rising inflation and the cost-of-living crisis.
The French government will nationalize its financially struggling nuclear giant Electricite de France SA to help it ride out Europe’s worst energy crisis in a generation and invest in new atomic plants. “The climate emergency requires strong, radical decisions,” Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said during a policy speech in...
Romania is urging people to cut back on water use as a severe drought strains supplies that are needed for electricity generation and agriculture in one of the European Union’s largest grain producers. Drinking water should be conserved, and watering gardens and filling up of pools need to be...
Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton. The pound’s double-digit slump against the dollar this year may not be over yet amid pressure on the currency from a mix of domestic and global concerns.
Copper resurfaced above its $7,500 per ton plunge as fears of a global economic slowdown piled pressure on industrial metals and deepened their dive from record highs just months ago. Investors are fretting over a range of threats to demand, from Europe’s gas crisis to a US slowdown and renewed...
Prime Minister Boris Johnson named Nadhim Zahawi his new Chancellor of the Exchequer, moving swiftly to replace Rishi Sunak, as the government comes under mounting pressure to tackle the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. Zahawi, 55, becomes finance minister after previously serving as Johnson’s education secretary. He rose to...
Employees killed and displaced, infrastructure seized by force and relentless cyberattacks are only a few of the challenges that Ukraine’s largest mobile phone operator is struggling to overcome as the country tries to fight off Russia’s invasion. Alexander Komarov, the chief executive officer of Kyivstar, said about 10%...
Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton. Boris Johnson was aware of media reports and speculation about alleged misconduct by Conservative MP Chris Pincher, but promoted him to a senior government role because there was no formal complaint against him at the time, the prime minister’s spokesman said.
Comments / 0