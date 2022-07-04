ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump rants about justice, media, and ‘lyin’ Cassidy Hutchinson’ in July 4 posts

By Oliver O'Connell,Andrew Naughtie and Maroosha Muzaffar
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Donald Trump has taken to Truth Social to lay into January 6 committee vice chair Liz Cheney , calling her a “despicable human being” and raging at the news that the “fake unselect committee” on which she sits may recommend that the Justice Department bring ciminal charges against him.

In an interview broadcast on Sunday, Ms Cheney opined that “a man as dangerous as [Donald Trump] can never be anywhere near the Oval Office ever again” – and declined to rule out running for president herself in the next election.

“I haven't made a decision about that yet,” she said. “And I’m obviously very focused on my re-election. I’m very focused on the 6 January committee. I’m very focused on my obligations to do the job that I have now. And I’ll make a decision about ‘24 down the road.”

The New York Times reported that Mr Trump may announce a 2024 bid for the White House as soon as this month.

Mr Trump also decried his perceived lack of fair justice and any balance in media reporting. He also referred to last week’s bombshell January 6 testimony, nicknaming former White House staffer “Lyin’ Cassidy Hutchinson ”.

The Independent

Liz Cheney says ‘apparently inebriated’ Giuliani told Trump to claim victory in Jan 6 hearing

Liz Cheney said that Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was drunk on the night of the 2020 election, prompting the former New York mayor to brand her "hysterical."The Wyoming representative made the comment during an opening statement at the Jan 6 hearing on Monday (13 June).Ms Cheney said that Mr Trump rejected the advice of his campaign advisers - to await the counting of votes - instead following "the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani."Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

‘Wimp!’: Trump reportedly berated Pence on Jan. 6 phone call

On Jan. 6, 2021, then-President Donald Trump berated Vice President Mike Pence on a phone call shortly before he addressed his supporters at the Washington rally prior to the riot that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol, witnesses from his administration told the Jan. 6 select committee. Videotaped testimony about the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Parliamentary hearings worldwide used to spread anti-vaccine conspiracies

Standing on the podium of the Ohio Statehouse in the United States last year, a nurse pressed a key against her neck aiming to prove that Covid vaccines make people magnetic.  The nurse at the Ohio Statehouse was following the lead of anti-vaxxer Sherri Tenpenny, who had earlier testified at the invitation of Republican lawmakers, and has promoted the thoroughly debunked theory that coronavirus vaccines make people magnetic.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Boris Johnson and Michael Gove: A rocky relationship that ended with a sacking

Not long ago, Michael Gove quipped that his 2016 sabotage of Boris Johnson’s Tory leadership bid had been like an “unexploded bomb going off in my hands”.He was speaking from a position of safety last October, while still in charge of the Prime Minister’s levelling up agenda, but the joke highlighted the enduring uneasiness of the pair’s relationship.“One of the things about committing political suicide is that you always live to regret it,” he added.The drastic move, which saw Mr Gove quit as Mr Johnson’s campaign manager, put himself on a collision course with his former friend and effectively forced...
U.K.
The Independent

Braverman says she will continue as attorney general despite call for PM to quit

Attorney General Suella Braverman says she will continue in her role despite calling for the Prime Minister to quit.The Cabinet minister, who has previously been a staunch supporter of Boris Johnson, told Peston on ITV that he had handled matters “appallingly” in recent days.She said: “The balance has tipped now in favour of saying that the Prime Minister – it pains me to say it – but it’s time to go.”She said she will put her name into the ring if there is a leadership contest.She told Peston: “My first duty is to the country, Robert, and as attorney I’m...
POLITICS
BBC

January 6 hearings: Trump urged armed supporters to storm Capitol - aide

Donald Trump knew supporters had weapons when he urged them to storm the Capitol to overturn the 2020 election, a former White House aide has said. Ex-aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified to the committee probing the 6 January 2021 riots that Mr Trump and his top staff knew the potential for violence.
POTUS
Axios

Liz Cheney: GOP can't be loyal to both Trump and the Constitution

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said Wednesday it's become clear from what the Jan. 6 select committee has learned that the efforts former President Trump "oversaw and engaged in were even more chilling and threatening than we imagined." What she's saying: The U.S. faces a domestic threat it's never faced before...
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Trump praises Texas GOP for extreme platform denying Biden won 2020 election

Posting on his bespoke “free speech” platform Truth Social, former president Donald Trump has praised the Texas Republican Party for passing an extreme platform this past weekend that included a resolution that the 2020 election was stolen.The wording adopted as one of the platform’s two resolutions read: “We reject the certified results of the 2020 Presidential election, and we hold that acting President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States.“We strongly urge all Republicans to work to ensure election integrity and to show up to vote in November of 2022, bring...
TEXAS STATE
deseret.com

Liz Cheney to Republicans: Choose between the Constitution or Trump

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., had a message for her fellow Republicans during a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California, Wednesday: It’s either the Constitution or former President Donald Trump — pick one. “The reality that we face today as Republicans as...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
MSNBC

DOJ eyes Trump after feds raid Trump ally, seize phones

Federal investigators raided Trump ally Jeffrey Clark’s home as part of the sprawling inquiry into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Clark has repeatedly pled the Fifth in his testimony to the Jan. 6 committee. MSNBC’s Ari Melber discusses the raid with Neal Katyal, who links the raid directly to Donald Trump himself. Katyal asserts that “conspiracy takes two to tango” and that “it is unthinkable that there is now not a criminal investigation at the Justice Department right now and that Donald Trump is part of that investigation.” June 24, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Independent

