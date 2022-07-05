Adele Defends Decision To Postpone Las Vegas Residency Despite 'Brutal' Backlash

Adele said she was a “shell of a person” after announcing the postponement of her Las Vegas residency 24 hours before it was due to start in January.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4′s “Desert Island Discs,” Adele said she was “devastated” she had to cancel the shows, but insisted it was the right move.

“I definitely felt everyone’s disappointment and I was devastated and I was frightened about letting them down,” Adele said. “I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t, and I stand by that decision.”

The “Weekends With Adele” series was announced in November, following the release of her latest album “30.” Adele was scheduled to perform every Friday and Saturday from Jan. 21 until mid-April.

In a tearful video posted on social media on January 20, just a day before she was due to appear on stage at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Adele told fans: “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready.”

“We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” she added.

Adele said the backlash she received was “brutal.”

“I was a shell of a person for a couple of months,” she said. “I just had to wait it out and just grieve it, I guess, just grieve the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal.”

The British artist gave her first two concerts in five years this weekend in London’s Hyde Park.

She told Friday’s audience she would announce new dates for her Las Vegas shows “very, very soon.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.