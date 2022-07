QUINCY — United Way of Adams County is the host of a multi-agency resource center event on Tuesday, July 26 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center, 639 York. It will highlight resources available in Adams County. This free event is open to community members who want to learn more about the services offered.

ADAMS COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO