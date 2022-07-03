48-year-old man drowns at home on Lake Lanier

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man drowned in Lake Lanier on Saturday evening, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, game wardens responded to the possible drowning of a man at a residence in Little River on Lake Lanier.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Bystanders pulled the man out of the water. He was later identified as 48-year-old Frantz Joseph Scutt.

Scutt was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, it is unclear how Scutt drowned.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group