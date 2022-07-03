ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

48-year-old man drowns at home on Lake Lanier

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SjSFr_0gUMLYDc00

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man drowned in Lake Lanier on Saturday evening, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, game wardens responded to the possible drowning of a man at a residence in Little River on Lake Lanier.

Bystanders pulled the man out of the water. He was later identified as 48-year-old Frantz Joseph Scutt.

Scutt was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, it is unclear how Scutt drowned.

State
Georgia State
WSB Radio

Georgia monument that some called satanic damaged by bomb

ELBERTON, Ga. — (AP) — A rural Georgia monument that some conservative Christians have criticized as satanic was bombed before dawn on Wednesday, damaging one of four granite panels that some people dubbed “America's Stonehenge." The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the Georgia Guidestones monument near Elberton...
ELBERTON, GA
