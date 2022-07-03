48-year-old man drowns at home on Lake Lanier
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man drowned in Lake Lanier on Saturday evening, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, game wardens responded to the possible drowning of a man at a residence in Little River on Lake Lanier.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Bystanders pulled the man out of the water. He was later identified as 48-year-old Frantz Joseph Scutt.
Scutt was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, where he was pronounced dead.
At this time, it is unclear how Scutt drowned.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0