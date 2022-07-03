Police cars hit by driver while working an accident on I-85

Police car (Gwinnett County Police Department)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two Gwinnett police patrol cars were hit while officers were working a separate accident early Sunday morning.

Police said the incident happened on Interstate 85, north of Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Both vehicles were unoccupied at the time and the officers, as well as the other driver, were uninjured.

The Gwinnett Police Department says it wants to remind drivers of the Georgia Move-Over Law. The law requires drivers to move over one lane when possible if an emergency vehicle with flashing lights is parked on or near the roadway.

If traffic is too heavy to move over safely, the law requires drivers to slow down below the posted speed limit instead and to be prepared to stop.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group