At their July 5th meeting, the Pocahontas County Commissioners wrote a letter supporting the dedication of a portion of Frost Road from Dunmore to Minnehaha Springs to Dr. Rolland P. Sharp. Sharp was a physician who was born in Frost in 1907 and practiced medicine for seventy-five years, forty of which were in a rural practice in Pocahontas County. Dr. Sharp also founded the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in 1974. He died in 2013 at the age of 105.

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO