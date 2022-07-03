ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Metro woman with Alzheimer’s arrested for domestic violence despite daughter not pressing charges

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OWriH_0gULJp6I00

RIVERDALE, Ga. — A Clayton County woman with severe Alzheimer’s disease is behind bars after scratching her daughter during a confused episode, even though her daughter didn’t want to press charges.

Pamela Reynolds says she has been fighting to get her mother, Annie Reynolds, out of the Clayton County Jail since Friday after she says her mother was falsely arrested.

“She kept saying she didn’t want to go,” Pamela Reynolds told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police were called to the Reynolds home near Hwy. 138 and Taylor Rd. in Riverdale on Friday afternoon after 69-year-old Annie wandered away from the home and towards a busy intersection.

After finding her mother incoherent and irate because of the Alzheimer’s, Pamela Reynolds says her mother scratched her and left marks on her arms.

“I know she’s feisty, I know she doesn’t understand,” she explained.

She says Clayton County police saw those marks and, when paired with her mother’s erratic behavior, decided it was best to remove Annie from the home.

“He said it was out of his control. He said the law states, when a person put their hands on you, they have to go to jail,” Pamela Reynolds explained.

Pamela Reynolds added that officers offered to take her mother to a hospital, but when she refused, jail was the only other option.

The Alzheimer’s patient was then booked into the jail charged with injuring her daughter.

“Alright, Ms. Reynolds, you’re charged with one count of battery, family violence,” a judge can be heard saying in video recording of her arraignment hearing, in which Annie Reynolds appears visibly confused.

Pamela Reynolds says she has tried bonding her mother out of jail, but because she’s listed as the victim, she has not been allowed to.

“They won’t let me see my mom. Her bonding conditions is that she don’t come near me. How can you do that? I’m her caregiver,” she told Lincoln.

Channel 2 reached out to the Clayton County Police Department for a statement. They told Lincoln that they are looking into it.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Lincoln did find a Georgia law that backs up the officer’s decision to take Annie Reynolds to jail.

In Georgia, a person can still face charges in a domestic-related incident, even if the victim doesn’t want charges filed.

Pamela Reynolds says that in spite of this, because of her health conditions, the Clayton County Jail is the last place her mother needs to be.

“You didn’t have to take her to jail. They didn’t have to take her, they could have gave her to me. We begged and begged to just release her to me,” she said.

Annie Reynolds does have another hearing on the Clayton County court docket where her daughter is hoping the charges will be dropped and she can come home.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Woman shot in face during argument in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Police say an argument that turned violent in an Atlanta ended with a woman fighting for her life in the hospital. Officials say the shooting happened some time before 1:50 a.m. on the 900 block of Proctor Street. According to investigators, the victim was in a verbal altercation...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clayton County, GA
City
Riverdale, GA
State
Georgia State
Clayton County, GA
Crime & Safety
Riverdale, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Man killed in shooting at DeKalb County Publix parking lot

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Stunned shoppers watched Dekalb Police investigators work the scene of Wednesday's deadly shooting outside a DeKalb County Publix on North Decatur Road and Clairmont Road. The shocking crime was committed in the store parking lot near the grocery store's front entrance. "Lunchtime, come down to do...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Peachtree City man, 72, charged with child molestation

A Peachtree City man has been charged with child molestation and sexual battery following the investigation of reports by a young girl known to him. Erasno Mares, 72, was charged with three counts of child molestation and three counts of sexual battery, according to Fayette County Jail records. Peachtree City...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#County Jail#Channel 2 S
WSB Radio

Woman saves boy from potential human trafficking

The Stone Mountain Park police department is investigating after a Cumming woman may have foiled an attempted human trafficking during holiday fireworks Saturday evening. Kelly Pittman and her family were visiting the park for a day of fun and fireworks. But when rain began to fall and people on the lawn started to scatter, she noticed a 3-year-old boy all by himself.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County police searching for Dollar General thief

STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County police are asking help to identify a man wanted for breaking into a Stockbridge store June 26. The unidentified male is accused of causing more than $1,000 in damage to the Dollar General store on North Henry Boulevard in Stockbridge. He also got away with an undetermined amount of merchandise, police said.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
11Alive

Atlanta Police continue search for missing teen

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police need help as they try to find a teen who went missing over the Fourth of July holiday. Eighteen-year-old Jason Giersch was last seen on Page Avenue Northeast, according to police. They add that he was wearing a white shirt and red pants, and was...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

New sign demands justice for slain wife of Tex McIver

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new sign on the Corey Tower reads “Justice For Diane.”. That’s a reference to Diane McIver, who was shot and killed by her husband in 2016. Tex McIver claimed the shooting was an accident but was convicted of murder. Last week, the Georgia...
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia: 1978 Union City murder remains unsolved

GEORGIA (WRBL) – More than four decades later, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still working to solve a cold case murder from 1978. In June 1978, Stanley Earl Maske became the victim of a deadly shooting in his own home. According to GBI officials, on June 8, 1978, at about 1:00 p.m., Maske was […]
Nationwide Report

34-year-old Sajida Hussaini died after being hit by a vehicle in Gwinnett County (Gwinnett County, GA)

34-year-old Sajida Hussaini died after being hit by a vehicle in Gwinnett County (Gwinnett County, GA)Nationwide Report. 34-year-old Sajida Hussaini was identified as the Afghan refugee who lost her life after getting struck by a vehicle in Gwinnett County. The victim was six months pregnant. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place on Hewatt Road [...]
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Woman in critical condition after shooting in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — A 28-year-old woman is in critical condition after an overnight shooting in northwest Atlanta. Officers said the victim is in critical condition after a fight at her ex-boyfriend's house. Police add that the incident took place on Proctor Street just before 11 p.m. Right now, detectives are...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
39K+
Followers
79K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy