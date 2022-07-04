ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Inderkum High Coach Killed, 4 Hurt In Shooting Outside Sacramento Nightclub

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17TK9v_0gULI53g00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A shooting near a Downtown Sacramento nightclub left one person dead and four others hurt early Monday morning.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. in the area of 15th and L streets. Sacramento police say people were leaving the Mix nightclub when the shooting happened.

Five men were hurt in the shooting. One of those men later died at the hospital, police say.

Family has identified the man killed as Greg Najee Grimes, a 31-year-old former standout athlete at Boise State who had come back to be an assistant football coach at his alma mater Inderkum High School.

“He was the first student athlete to receive a scholarship at Inderkum for Boise State and came back to his alma mater at Inderkum to teach special ed as well as coach DLINE for varsity,” Grimes’ family said in a statement.

His mother, Deborah Grimes, described her son as a man who loved his friends and family.

“This has tainted home for us,” she said, “because we are never, ever going to be the same.”

A candlelight vigil for Grimes is slated to be held Tuesday night at Inderkum High School.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg tweeted a statement on the shooting that called out the “proliferation” of guns.

“Whether it’s a mass shooting or an altercation that turns deadly, the root cause is the same. The proliferation of guns and lack of adequate societal and mental health support in our country means more people are armed and ready to pull the trigger,” Steinberg wrote.

The condition of the four other people hurt in the shooting was listed as stable, police say.

Exactly what led up to the shooting remains under investigation and no suspect information has been released at this point. Detectives are urging anyone with video evidence to submit it to an online portal that has been set up by the police department.

In the hours after the shooting, Sacramento police canvassed the area, searching for evidence and video footage from surveillance cameras.

This shooting marks the second mass shooting in downtown Sacramento in three months. In April, six people were killed and a dozen others injured in a shooting along K Street in what authorities said was a battle between two viral gangs. Three men are facing charges in that case.

Comments / 15

Guest
2d ago

Cops are afraid to stop any suspicious activity and here’s what you get. BRING BACK STOP AND FRISK!

Reply(3)
15
Harry Callahan
2d ago

Hey Newsom.....Releasing 18k criminals from california prisons isn't working out too good.

Reply(2)
11
Nancy Spitzer
2d ago

Prosicute the criminals and leave them in prison so most shootings will stop.

Reply(2)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Sacramento police name victim in deadly downtown shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento police have identified a victim in a deadly downtown shooting Monday. The person who died was identified by the coroner’s office as Gregory Grimes, police said. Four others were wounded in the shooting. Grimes was a 31-year-old former football star from Inderkum High School and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘We’re Angry’: Downtown Sacramento Safety Perceptions Impacted After Another Deadly Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A shooting outside of a downtown nightclub in the early morning hours of the Fourth of July, that killed a Natomas assistant football coach and injured four others, is under investigation by Sacramento police. As nightclubs let out on July 4, shots rang out near Mix Downtown nightclub on 16th and L streets. Witness video obtained by CBS13 showed multiple law enforcement vehicles and sirens responding. The witness, who lives in an apartment building near 16th Street, said she believed the gunshots were fireworks and there was confusion. Now, another Sacramento family said they are living “minute by minute”...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grimes, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested In Stockton Shooting That Left Man, 50, Dead

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 59-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the Stockton shooting that left another man dead last week. Stockton police said, back on the morning of July 1, officers responded to the 5400 block of Cosumnes Drive to investigate reports of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound. That man was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Detectives later identified Jing Zhi Chen as a suspect in the killing. He was arrested on Tuesday, police said, and has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail. Chen is facing a charge of murder, but detectives have yet to detail a motive behind the shooting.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman Struck, Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver In Rancho Cordova; Suspect Still Sought

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Authorities are still looking for the driver after a deadly hit-and-run in Rancho Cordova earlier this week. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, just before 2 a.m. Monday, Rancho Cordova police officers responded to the Sunrise Boulevard westbound on-ramp to Highway 50 after a person was struck by a vehicle. At the scene, officers found a woman in the crosswalk who had major injuries. She was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Investigators have interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence, but no information about the possible driver who struck the woman has been released. The name of the woman killed has also not yet been released by authorities.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Steinberg
CBS Sacramento

1 Dead, 1 Hurt In Stockton Shooting; Homicide Investigation Underway

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man has died after being shot and then crashing into a Stockton apartment complex early Tuesday morning. Stockton police say, a little after 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a complex near Mariners Drive and Hammer Lane to investigate a report of a car crashing into the building. At the scene, officers found two men who had been shot. One of those men was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police say, while the other man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Exactly what led up to the men being shot is still under investigation. No suspect information has been released at this point.
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mental Health#Downtown Sacramento#Guns#Violent Crime#Sacpolice#Inderkum High School#Inderkum For Boise State#Dline
ucdavis.edu

IN MEMORIAM: Police Officer Walter Broussard

Walter Broussard, a 24-year veteran of the UC Davis Police Department who had been assigned most recently to the Sacramento campus, died July 4 of complications of a heart attack. Officer Broussard, 62, had served as a patrol officer, traffic officer, field training officer and K-9 handler. He worked as...
DAVIS, CA
ABC10

3 men missing at Brannan Island identified

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — As the search continues for three missing men at Brannan Island, one of their friends says he’s frustrated and feels there’s no sense of urgency in finding them. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call of a possible drowning...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant catches fire south of Isleton

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A floating restaurant on the Mokelumne River, a tributary to the San Joaquin River south of Isleton, caught fire early Wednesday morning. Crews from the River Delta Fire District with assistance from other departments battled flames on Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant and Bar. The...
ISLETON, CA
FOX40

Bodies of 3 men who saved child in water recovered, Rio Vista fire says

RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The bodies of the three men who went missing near Brannan Island were recovered Tuesday afternoon, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department.  Fire officials told FOX40 they recovered the bodies around 5 p.m. Chris Morales, a friend of the three men, previously identified them to FOX40 as Guistillo Rivas, […]
RIO VISTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

19-year-old arrested for alleged murder, weapons violations in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo police arrested a 19-year-old suspect in relation to the fatal shooting of La Prell Briggs in March. The suspect, Damian Jones Jr. of Vallejo, was arrested at a traffic stop on 118 Peach Street, after police acquired a warrant for his arrest, authorities said. Jones Jr....
VALLEJO, CA
CBS Sacramento

3 Hurt In Galt Shooting On Fourth Of July Night; All Expected To Survive

GALT (CBS13) – Officers are investigating after three people were found shot in a Galt neighborhood on Fourth of July night. Galt police say, just before 11 p.m., they started getting reports of multiple people shot along the 600 block of Myrtle Street. On July 4th, at 10:58 pm, Galt PD Dispatch began to receive reports of multiple people shot in the 600 block of Myrtle Ave. Ofcrs arrived within minutes & located 3 victims, who were transported the hospitals with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.#ShootingInvestigation pic.twitter.com/HIEiq0QDLy — Galt Police Department (@GaltPolice) July 5, 2022 At the scene, officers found three adults who had suffered gunshot wounds. Officers started first aid until medics arrived and took over. All three victims were then rushed to the hospital. Police say the three victims all suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Investigators believe there is no threat to the public as the incident appears to be isolated. Still, police have not released any suspect information at this point.
GALT, CA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former college football player reportedly killed in July 4th shooting

A former college football player was killed on Monday in a shooting in Sacramento, California. The news was shared by DeMarcus Lawrence, a former teammate, and KTVZ. Greg Najee Grimes, a former Boise State defensive lineman, was identified as a victim in an early-morning shooting. Grimes attended Inderkum High School in the Natomas area of Sacramento, where he played football, his family said. He then went to Boise State on scholarship before returning to Inderkum to work as an assistant football coach and teacher.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
73K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy