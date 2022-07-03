ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Grand slam greats mark Wimbledon Centre Court centenary

By Laura Parnaby
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Wimbledon’s Centre Court has erupted with singing, crying and rapturous applause as tennis fans saw grand slam greats from across the decades stand shoulder-to-shoulder on the hallowed grass.

Twenty-six previous champions including Sir Andy Murray, Venus Williams, Rafael Nadal and Billie Jean King waved to ecstatic spectators in a short ceremony marking 100 years of action on the main court.

Veteran tennis broadcasters Sue Barker and John McEnroe introduced the players as they entered in order of how many Championships they have won.

Each was greeted with applause and fans got to their feet and cheered when the record eight-time Wimbledon winner, Roger Federer, strode on to the court wearing a suit and tie with white trainers.

The crowd also sang along with a live rendition of Summer Holiday by Sir Cliff Richard, who was a guest in the royal box for middle Sunday.

American former number one King wore a bright pink blazer and blew kisses to the crowd.

During an on-court interview with the BBC’s Barker, she said: “As a 17-year-old I played my first match ever here at Wimbledon.

“I had two days on this court. It was magical and wonderful and I knew I belonged here.”

She paid tribute to nine-time Wimbledon winner and her friend, Martina Navratilova, who was wiped out of the line-up by coronavirus.

Navratilova had been due to attend with Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who also had to cancel her royal box slot on Sunday morning.

Novak Djokovic, the favourite to win the men’s singles this year, said it was an “absolute honour and privilege” to be sharing the court with “the legends of our sport” and revealed he was more nervous than when he had been playing.

The Serbian 20-time grand slam winner said: “Definitely this court has been truly special for my childhood and I always dreamed of being here and hopefully winning as well.

“The dreams came true and I was blessed back in 2011 – probably the highlight of my career and the most beautiful moment.”

Swiss great Federer gave a characteristically humble speech, saying he felt “awkward” to return to the court without playing and he had “missed” Wimbledon this year.

“I hope I can come back one more time,” the 20-time grand slam winner, who is out with a knee injury, told the audience.

“The knee has been rough on me but I’ve been happy at home, it’s been a good year.”

British singer Freya Ridings performed Lost Without You on a white piano as the grand-slam winners looked across the grass and some spectators wept.

Team GB’s Heather Watson was the first player on Centre Court but lost to Germany’s Jule Niemeier – and later Djokovic will return to the grass against Tim van Rijthoven from the Netherlands.

Thousands of free tickets have been given to Ukrainian, Syrian and Afghan refugees, as well as to community groups and schools.

Centre Court has been the main stage at the Championships since 1922, when the tournament relocated from SW19’s Worple Road to Church Road.

From Althea Gibson being the first black player to win Wimbledon in 1957, to the now-jailed former grand slam great Boris Becker winning the year the Berlin Wall came down, it has hosted many memorable moments in history.

The court was also bombed in October 1940, during the Second World War, and Wimbledon was unable to repair the damaged section until 1947.

In 1979, it was expanded to host a larger capacity and in 2009 it gained a retractable roof.

Over the last two years, the tournament has been compromised by coronavirus, as 2020 saw it cancelled, while it had a 50% capacity limit in 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William's Wife Was Reportedly Once Banned From Wimbledon; Duchess Of Cambridge Just Made Her Debut At The 2022 Tennis Tournament

Kate Middleton made her debut at Wimbledon 2022 Tuesday. She arrived with her husband, Prince William, at the annual tennis tournament. But the Duchess of Cambridge once suffered a major heartbreak when she was banned from the event. Kate Middleton Banned From Wimbledon Finals 2013. The Duchess of Cambridge is...
TENNIS
The Independent

Tatjana Maria’s Wimbledon run goes on with quarter-final win over Jule Niemeier

Mother-of-two Tatjana Maria continued her remarkable run at Wimbledon by securing a maiden semi-final appearance at the All England Club with victory over compatriot Jule Niemeier.The 34-year-old, who gave birth to youngest daughter Cecilia last April, fought back from a set down to win the all-German contest 4-6 6-2 7-5 in two hours and 17 minutes on Court One.It meant Maria marched into her first major semi-final on her 35th appearance in the main draw of a grand slam to keep defying the odds in SW19.The moment @Maria_Tatjana sealed a stunning quarter-final comeback victory ✅#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/3cH7NZDNxB— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5,...
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal battles back from the brink to brilliantly reach Wimbledon semis

An ailing Rafael Nadal conjured one of his more extraordinary grand slam victories by surviving a five-set battle with Taylor Fritz to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals.It was American Fritz who halted Nadal’s winning start to the season at 20 matches in the Indian Wells final in March when the Spaniard was hampered by a fractured rib, and it appeared history was repeating itself.Nadal looked poised to withdraw at several points after seeking treatment for an abdominal problem but instead dug in as only he can to secure a 3-6 7-5 3-6 7-5 7-6 (4) win and keep alive his hopes...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Hampered Nadal gets past Fritz at Wimbledon; Kyrgios next

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Wincing from abdominal pain, unable to ply his customary relentless style of tennis, Rafael Nadal thought he might need to stop playing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals against Taylor Fritz. Up in the Centre Court stands, Nadal’s father was waving his arms, motioning to the 22-time Grand Slam champion to quit. Not surprisingly, perhaps, he didn’t listen. Nadal stayed out there, adjusted his service motion and his strategy — and figured out a way to win. With much of the crowd roaring and standing after Nadal’s best strokes, he twice erased one-set deficits against the 11th-seeded Fritz and emerged with 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-4) victory Wednesday to reach his eighth semifinal at the All England Club. “For a lot of moments,” Nadal said, “I was thinking, ‘Maybe I will not be able to finish the match.’”
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Jean King
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Martina Navratilova
Person
John Mcenroe
Person
Roger Federer
Person
Freya Ridings
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Althea Gibson
Los Angeles Times

Novak Djokovic overcomes two-set deficit to advance to Wimbledon semifinals

WIMBLEDON, England — Serbia’s Novak Djokovic spotted 10th-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy a two-sets-to-none lead at Wimbledon on Tuesday, then worked his way all the way back to pull away and win 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. The victory on Centre Court gave Djokovic his 11th semifinal berth at Wimbledon and his 26th consecutive victory at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Wimbledon lookahead: Djokovic, Jabeur play on Centre Court

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY. The quarterfinal schedule is looking a bit different this year with two men’s matches and two women’s matches being played on Tuesday. Wimbledon has traditionally scheduled all women’s quarterfinals on Tuesday and all men’s on Wednesday, but the All England Club is mixing things up after getting rid of the rest day on the middle Sunday. That means defending champion Novak Djokovic will be first up on Centre Court to take on 10th-seeded Jannik Sinner before No. 3 Ons Jabeur faces Marie Bouzkova. On No. 1 Court, 34-year-old Tatjana Maria takes on 22-year-old Jule Niemeier in a matchup between two Germans playing their first Grand Slam quarterfinal. Ninth-seeded Cam Norrie then faces David Goffin as he tries to become the first British man since Andy Murray in 2016 to reach the semifinals.
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon day 10: Rafael Nadal bid for a calendar year slam faces American test

Rafael Nadal’s pursuit of a calendar year grand slam will be tested on the 10th day of the Championships at Wimbledon.Nadal, a two-time winner at the All England Club, will take on Taylor Fritz in a repeat of their Indian Wells final in March where the American triumphed.Simona Halep will also be back on Centre Court again and Nick Kyrgios will aim to make the semi-final of a grand slam for the first time when he faces Cristian Garin on Court One.Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to the start of the second week.Order of PlayWEDNESDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centenary#Wimbledon Centre Court#American#Navratilova
The Independent

Ons Jabeur overcomes setback to set up Wimbledon semi-final against Tatjana Maria

When it got tough for Ons Jabeur it was her positive mindset that got her through at Wimbledon. The world No 2 had to dig to the depth of her resolve after trailing the dangerous Marie Bouzkova on Centre Court. She finished by flashing her entertaining game and showing why she is such a captivating and popular contender for the women’s title. In advancing to her first grand slam semi-final, she will play her good friend Germany’s Tatjana Maria for a place in Saturday’s final.Jabeur, the tournament favourite following the exit of Iga Swiatek, arrived at the quarter-finals without dropping...
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Rafael Nadal uncertain to play Wimbledon semifinal vs. Nick Kyrgios

On Wednesday, Rafael Nadal battled through a grueling five-set match against American Taylor Fritz. He overcame struggles and injury throughout the match, winning 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-4) to advance to the semifinals at Wimbledon. During the match, Nadal was seen wincing in pain, grabbing at his abdomen. Much...
TENNIS
BBC

Rafael Nadal beats Taylor Fritz in Wimbledon quarter-finals

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Rafael Nadal fought through injury to come from behind to beat Taylor Fritz and reach the Wimbledon semi-finals. The Spaniard, who had a medical timeout at the end of...
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Rafael Nadal defeats Botic van de Zandschulp after Nick Kyrgios and Simona Halep wins

Second seed Rafael Nadal took another step forward in his bid for a rare calendar-year Grand Slam on Monday by booking his spot in the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a commanding 6-4 6-2 7-6(6) win against Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp.The All England Club, where the Spaniard has won two of his 22 majors, has been the least rewarding place for Nadal but he arrived this year having won the Australian and French Open titles back-to-back for the first time in his career.A third Wimbledon title and first since 2010 on the manicured lawns and a U.S. Open triumph would...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Indy100

Everything that you need to know about Women's Euro 2022

The Women's Euro 2020 tournament is finally kicking off today. After being postponed for a year due to men's Euros competition and the 2020 Olympic Games having to take place in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 16 countries taking part will compete against each other in a bid to become the European champions.England is hosting the competition, with the first game taking place on July 6th as England's Lionesses take on Austria at Old Trafford, with the final set to happen at Wembley on July 31.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterSo the month of July is...
SOCCER
Indy100

Indy100

178K+
Followers
13K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy