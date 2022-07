It’s been over a month since the last confirmed case of highly transmissible avian influenza in Wisconsin, which means poultry judging competitions can proceed with caution. As stated by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) the order against bird movement was written so that it expired 30 days after the most recent detection. The last recorded case was listed in Bayfield County on May 20, 2022.

BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO