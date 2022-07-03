Falcons player profile: LB Deion Jones

A new era is upon Atlanta sports. For the lifelong sports fans of the Georgia capital, it’s been a painful few years. Witnessing the departure of multiple sports legends, such as Matt Ryan of the Falcons, or Freddie Freeman of the Braves, fans are waiting for the next chapter of Atlanta sports. The superstars above are content in their new threads, but there’s one ex-Falcons great who hasn’t found career stability since the last time he wore the red and black. He now sits in the confines of a dull free agency period, with multiple teams looking in his direction, yet no offer. Should Terry Fontenot put pen to paper and bring back one of the most incredible Falcons in history, Julio Jones?
