Falcons player profile: LB Deion Jones

fanrecap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft draft are (mostly) behind us, it’s time to take a closer look at the Atlanta Falcons’...

fanrecap.com

The Spun

Falcons Are Reportedly Signing Former Second Round Pick

There are still a number of veteran free agents on the market in the NFL. The Atlanta Falcons scooped one up today. Analyst Jordan Schultz broke the news this afternoon that Atlanta is signing defensive tackle Eddie Goldman to a one-year deal. A second-round pick back in 2015, Goldman spent seven seasons with the Chicago Bears.
Falcon Report

Falcons Forgotten: Who Employs Best New QB and WR Duo in NFL?

The Atlanta Falcons' quarterback and receiver rooms look a lot different than they did a year ago. With the trade for quarterback Marcus Mariota while adding quarterback Desmond Ridder and Drake London in the NFL Draft, the fate of Falcons aerial attack rests with Mariota's ability to develop chemistry with Atlanta's receivers. The good news is, London fully participated in Atlanta's minicamps after suffering a season-ending ankle injury in October that kept him out of the NFL Draft combine.
Yardbarker

The Most Underrated Cornerback Duo is on the Atlanta Falcons

The off-season for the Atlanta Falcons so far has been one to remember and not in a good way. Former quarterback Matt Ryan is now on the Indianapolis Colts. Number one wide receiver Calvin Ridley is serving his suspension for the entire 2022 season due to gambling. The team has made some improvements to address these vacancies, but it will take some time. The Falcons are in a good spot and are in the beginning stages of a rebuild. The defense, especially the secondary, has improved. With the free agency signing of Georgia native Casey Hayward and the emergence of AJ Terrell, this corner back duo is one of the few bright spots on this team. This duo has the potential to be one of the best in the NFL if not, then the most underrated.
Yardbarker

Packers listed as betting favorite to land Julio Jones

The Green Bay Packers lost their best wide receiver this offseason when they traded Davante Adams, and they have not made any significant moves to replace him. That could change in the near future. The Packers are the favorite to sign free agent wide receiver Julio Jones, according to the...
Yardbarker

Should the Falcons bring Julio Jones back?

A new era is upon Atlanta sports. For the lifelong sports fans of the Georgia capital, it’s been a painful few years. Witnessing the departure of multiple sports legends, such as Matt Ryan of the Falcons, or Freddie Freeman of the Braves, fans are waiting for the next chapter of Atlanta sports. The superstars above are content in their new threads, but there’s one ex-Falcons great who hasn’t found career stability since the last time he wore the red and black. He now sits in the confines of a dull free agency period, with multiple teams looking in his direction, yet no offer. Should Terry Fontenot put pen to paper and bring back one of the most incredible Falcons in history, Julio Jones?
Cowboys Country

Cowboys CBs: Jourdan Lewis Among NFL Best in the Slot?

FRISCO - Count 'em up, and suddenly the Dallas Cowboys might be rich and deep at the challenging position of cornerback. They're hoping to have competition at the "other corner,'' with Anthony Brown impressing the masses opposite NFL interception leader Trevon Diggs on the perimeter. (More on that in a moment.)
FOX Sports

Falcons sign former Bears DT Eddie Goldman to 1-year deal

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons acquired run-stopping help for the middle of their defensive line, signing former Chicago Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman to a one-year deal Wednesday. Goldman, 28, started 73 of 81 games in six seasons with the Bears. He was a second-round pick...
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Jordan Poyer, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Vic Carucci notes the Bills and S Jordan Poyer are likely motivated to get a deal done before training camp or the preseason. Carucci adds it is hard to see a rookie making a more significant impact this season than first-round CB Kaiir Elam, and thinks he can earn the No. 2 cornerback spot if he shows he can be consistent during the preseason.
