Falcons player profile: LB Deion Jones

The off-season for the Atlanta Falcons so far has been one to remember and not in a good way. Former quarterback Matt Ryan is now on the Indianapolis Colts. Number one wide receiver Calvin Ridley is serving his suspension for the entire 2022 season due to gambling. The team has made some improvements to address these vacancies, but it will take some time. The Falcons are in a good spot and are in the beginning stages of a rebuild. The defense, especially the secondary, has improved. With the free agency signing of Georgia native Casey Hayward and the emergence of AJ Terrell, this corner back duo is one of the few bright spots on this team. This duo has the potential to be one of the best in the NFL if not, then the most underrated.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO