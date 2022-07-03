ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Essence Fest Eye Candy Round Up

By Sharde Gillam
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rAqWn_0gUHzhiQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cROlb_0gUHzhiQ00

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Essence Fest is in full swing this year and all of our favorite celebrities are out and about enjoying the festivities. Held in New Orleans, the annual event brings out the best in music, fashion, television, film, books, and more all in honor of a celebration of Black excellence and a lot of fun.

While we’re certainly enjoying the panels and concerts happening all weekend long, we can’t help but to notice all of the eye candy that this event has brought out! From Method Man to Nas to Tank and everybody in between, check out our round up of all of the gorgeous Black men in attendance at the annual festival.

1. Method Man

Source:Getty

Method Man was in attendance of the annual event looking as handsome as ever in this blue fit.

2. Lance Gross

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nRbmV_0gUHzhiQ00
Source:Getty

One of our faves, Lance Gross, was also in the building showing off his glowing skin.

3. Rotimi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fy6Ax_0gUHzhiQ00 Source:Getty

Rotimi spoke at SiriusXM’s Heart & Soul Channel broadcast live the event and had us swooning with his gorgeous smile.

4. Nas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P7GPy_0gUHzhiQ00 Source:Getty

Nas took to the stage to perform during the 2022 Essence Festival and swerved swag on a platter.

5. Michael Ealy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QzmtB_0gUHzhiQ00
Source:Getty

Michael Ealy was also in the building and looked quite dapper as he posed for the cameras at the annual event.

6. Tank

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b3EZh_0gUHzhiQ00 Source:Getty

Tank looked too cool as he showed off his gorgeous smile at the event.

7. Kofi Siriboe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4asR17_0gUHzhiQ00 Source:Getty

Kofi Siriboe’s smile had us all weak in the knees as he posed for the cameras at the annual festival.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rolling out

Day 2 of looks at the Essence Festival

The Essence Festival of Culture is a weekend-long celebration dedicated to Black people. There were numerous things to do at the convention, as celebrities and Black vendors fill the space. There were also a lot of panels discussing Black success, which were led by well-known people such as Ashanti, Big Tigger, Chloe Bailey, Michael Ealy, and many more.
FESTIVAL
HollywoodLife

North West, 9, Calls Out Paparazzi In Paris: ‘Why Do You Have To Wait For Us All The Time?’

North West clapped back at the paparazzi while heading to a car in Paris, on Wednesday, July 6. The 9-year-old was walking to her ride ahead of her mom Kim Kardashian, alongside her friend Ryan Romulus. North called out the photographers in the most hilarious way in the video, which you can see here. She simply asked why they always seem to be outside of wherever they go.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
New Orleans, LA
Society
City
New Orleans, LA
Black Enterprise

‘King of Stage’ Bobby Brown Relishes Recent Emergence as he and Wife Alicia Strive Toward Entrepreneurial Success

He was anointed the “King of Stage” after leaving the popular group New Edition to embark on his solo career in 1986. We all know the story of Boston’s own, Bobby Brown, as he released his first solo album that immediately scored a No.1 R&B hit with Girlfriend. Although that first single went to the top of the rhythm and blues chart, his next two singles did not do as well, and the album wasn’t the commercial success anticipated.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Hits Times Square in Strapless Lace-Up Dress and Pointed Pumps

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Heidi Klum took a stroll on the streets of New York in an all-black outfit to visit her very own artwork. The supermodel headed out in the city on Saturday in a BDSM-inspired look. The star trekked to Timee Square to see her painting of her Bored Ape NFT painting. The star excitedly posted the video and pictures of her alongside the art piece for the first time on her Instagram and Twitter. Klum...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Goes Off On Grammy's After "In Da Club" Hits Massive Milestone

50 Cent is among the best-selling artists of the early to late 2000s. Unfortunately, at the start of his career, the music establishment didn't take Fif seriously. His brand of hip-hop was a complete change of pace at the time, and institutions like the Grammys were simply too oblivious to actually catch onto his movement.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

You need to see Ray J’s new tattoo of his sister Brandy

Ray J really loves his sister. It’s completely fine to love your sister. Getting a full tattoo of their face on your leg though? That might be stretching it to the limit. The singer took to Instagram this week to unveil his new tattoo, a huge portrait of older sister Brandy’s face on his leg. “Best Friends 4 Ever,” is written across her forehead and cheeks. Subtlety, thy name is not Ray J.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Ealy
Person
Lance Gross
HipHopDX.com

City Girl Yung Miami Dragged By Twitter 'Grandma' For Asking Diddy 'So What We Is?'

City Girls rapper Yung Miami launched her own show called Caresha Please with REVOLT last month. Naturally, her first guest was REVOLT CEO Sean “Diddy” Combs who sat down with the 28-year-old Florida native where they finally confirmed they’re dating. But evidently, a woman on Twitter found the way she sought clarification on the status of their relationship cringeworthy.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

North West Wears Balenciaga’s Meme-Worthy HardCrocs

Is there any piece from creative director Demna’s time at the helm of Balenciaga that Kim Kardashian hasn’t worn at this point? Surprisingly, yes—but apparently eldest daughter North West is here to pick up the slack in that department. The 9-year-old was spotted out in Paris this morning alongside her mother in one of the more talked-about Balenciaga pieces in recent memory: the epic Balenciaga HardCroc, a platform Croc sandal featuring metal hardware adorning the soles (they retail for a cool $950).
RETAIL
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj's Son & Husband Support Her At Essence Fest

Each year, Essence Magazine has held its annual Essence Festival. Based in New Orleans, Louisiana, the three-day event has featured a load of activities. From panels featuring some of the hottest celebrities to live performances from the best artists in the industry, the goal of Essence Fest has been to give back to the culture.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Candy#Round Up#Television#Siriusxm#Heart Soul Channel#Tank Source
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Appears To Diss Kanye West During Essence Festival Performance

Nicki Minaj cut short her performance of “Monster," at Essence Festival on Friday night, remarking that she doesn't "fuck with clowns." The Kanye West track famously features what many fans believe to be Minaj's best guest verse. After performing several of her biggest tracks including, “Do We Have A...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Alicia Keys Gets $400K Egyptian-Themed Necklace From Swizz Beatz

Milan, IT – Even after years of marriage, Swizz Beatz is always looking for new ways to shower Alicia Keys with gifts. While accompanying his wife who was performing in Milan earlier this week, the multi-platinum producer laced Keys with an extravagant Egyptian-themed chain that will have other rappers tucking their jewelry in.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
WWD

Susan Lucci Goes Bold in Bright Pink Gown on Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. Susan Lucci is daytime TV royalty, a reliable staple of the soap opera genre for decades. Predictably, the 75-year-old actress has attended numerous Daytime Emmy Awards over the years. For the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, the “All My Children” star chose a statement hot pink gown. The famed actress arrived on the red carpet in a floor-length bright pink gown with thin straps and a straight neckline. The silhouette featured a slightly billowed top and a three-tiered skirt with a coordinating waist-defining tie to add structure.More from WWDBET Awards...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Lizzo Shimmers in Gucci Feather-Trim Navy Gown on BET Awards Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo updated classic old Hollywood glam for her latest red carpet appearance, wearing a gown reminiscent of a 1920s feather robe to the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. To attend the annual celebration of Black talent and culture, Lizzo — who was styled by Jason Rembert — wore a draped Gucci gown made of deep navy shimmer fabric trimmed in wispy black feathers. The dress featured a plunging neckline partially trimmed in black lace, which dove into a ruched sash-like midsection wrapped around the torso. Lizzo’s semi-sheer skirt featured a high...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Jazmine Sullivan Makes a Case for Sheer Tights in High-Slit Gown & Peep-Toe Sandals at Time 100 Gala

Click here to read the full article. Time gathered its 100 most influential stars for their annual gala honoring the movers, shakers, and innovators that made the list at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. The list, now in its nineteenth year, recognizes the impact, innovation, and achievement of the world’s most influential individuals. Jazmine Sullivan joined a roster of A-listers at the star-studded affair like Mary J. Blige, Zendaya and Dwyane Wade. The two-time Grammy Award-winning R&B songstress was dressed to the nines in a white Raven Maxi Dress by luxury fashion designer Hanifa. Structured...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
912K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy