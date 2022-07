Taking a late round quarterback in fantasy football can seem like a genius idea or just a giant risk. You can land a consistent quarterback in late rounds of fantasy drafts without a doubt. While this doesn’t give you a massive edge at the position it can allow for upside at other roster spots. Today we’ll look at one of the most criminally under rated quarterbacks in fantasy football. Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings has finished as quarterback 11 the last two fantasy seasons. Year after year his name gets forgotten about and I believe he could be a steal heading into the 2022 season.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO