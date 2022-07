The Atlanta Falcons' quarterback and receiver rooms look a lot different than they did a year ago. With the trade for quarterback Marcus Mariota while adding quarterback Desmond Ridder and Drake London in the NFL Draft, the fate of Falcons aerial attack rests with Mariota's ability to develop chemistry with Atlanta's receivers. The good news is, London fully participated in Atlanta's minicamps after suffering a season-ending ankle injury in October that kept him out of the NFL Draft combine.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO