What's open and closed on July 4?

Some retailers have already started their 4th of July sales, with Prime Day deals set to follow not long after, making it hard to know when you should buy your much-desired item. Should you hit the 4th of July sales or should you hold on until Prime Day? The answer varies depending on what you intend on buying. Both 4th of July sales and Prime Day cater to different buyers, with each sales period offering its own strengths. Odds are you’re looking to save as much as possible, so to help you out, we’ve highlighted which sales period is best for certain kinds of purchases.

SHOPPING ・ 5 DAYS AGO