Australia drops Covid vaccination travel rules – but masks on flights remain

By Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Australia has reopened to foreign tourists after nearly two years of what was effectively a ban on international visitors. The first travellers allowed back in faced strict controls including a requirement for full vaccination and, initially, a pre-departure Covid test.

Just 19 weeks later almost all restrictions are being lifted as Australia struggles to lure back visitors.

The government in Canberra said: “People travelling to Australia will no longer have to complete a Digital Passenger Declaration (DPD) to declare their Covid-19 vaccination status.”

Clare O’Neil, the home affairs minister, said : “Removing these requirements will not only reduce delays in our airports but will encourage more visitors and skilled workers to choose Australia as a destination.”

Australia’s DPD has been widely criticised for its complexity. The online document is expected to replace the traditional incoming passenger card but not, said Ms O’Neil, until “it is much more user friendly”.

Face masks will continue on flights to and from Australia for all except under-12s and those with medical exemptions.

In addition, the national airline, Qantas , requires all adult passengers on international flights to be fully vaccinated.

The most recent figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show arrivals of short-term visitors in April 2022 at only one-third of the same month in 2019.

The leading nation in terms of visitors in April was New Zealand with 42,500, while the UK was second with 31,890.

While this was sharply down on the figure for April 2019, it was actually 10,000 more than British arrivals to Australia in the whole of 2021.

Meanwhile New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern , has been visiting nations including the UK to promote tourism. The Pacific nation was out-of-bounds until 13 April this year , with British visitors allowed in since 2 May.

Visitor figures for New Zealand for April 2022 show an 83 per cent collapse compared with the same month in 2019.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

American flights are unsafe for passengers, warns pilot: ‘There is a problem here’

An American pilot has claimed US flights are not safe for passengers as there is an “inhumane level” of pressure on pilots amid an intensifying nationwide pilot shortage.American flyers need to be “concerned” about their safety because “there is a problem here”, warned Dennis Tajer, a spokesperson for Texas-based pilots union Allied Pilots Association.A nationwide pilot shortage has become the latest flashpoint of anger among pilots and staff in the country’s embattled airline industry, sparking fresh concerns in the travel sector.Thousands of flights have been cancelled or hit by long delays since the last week as airlines grappled to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Russia says it will ‘do everything necessary’ in growing fight with Nasa over International Space Station

The Russian space agency and Nasa appear to be locked in an argument over the use of the International Space Station.Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, said the Russian space agency will use its part of the ISS to do everything it “considers necessary and useful”.It was the latest in a spat between the two space agencies that emerged after Russian astronauts posed with flags in what appeared to be anti-Ukraine propaganda.Nasa had criticised those pictures, arguing that the space station is intended to be politically neutral. The US space agency’s statement was very rare, and broke with a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS News

Thieves disappear with 20 shipping containers full of gold and silver ore and TVs from Mexico seaport

Mexico City — Thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers loaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets, the Mexican Employers Federation said Monday. José Medina Mora, president of the federation, said the large-scale robbery was a sign of rising crime in Mexico.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Mysterious US military plane days away from breaking another flight record

The U.S. military’s drone spaceplane is just days away from breaking another flight duration record and no one knows what its purpose is. The X-37B’s latest mission began on May 17, 2020, Boeing said at the time of its launch, without disclosing the purpose of its mission. Now the spacecraft has marked 775 days in orbit as of Friday and is just days away from breaking the 780-day in-orbit endurance record set on its previous mission in 2019.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
