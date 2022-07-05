ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dozens of pro-life advocates holding annual Vigil for Life in Stony Point

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

The annual Vigil for Life was held in Rockland County Monday following the Supreme Court decision that overturned the federal right to an abortion.

Organizers said they expected up to 300 people at the vigil at Marian Shrine in Stony Point. They said the event was about praying for the lives of the unborn, and taking a stance against abortion.

This was the 28th consecutive year the event, sponsored by the Rockland County Catholic Coalition, took place on the Fourth of July.

The landmark Roe v. Wade was overturned last month, which prompted celebration by some and protest by others. The decision now allows states to ban or limit abortions.

Some pro-choice activists and politicians said the right to an abortion is a fundamental human right and oversteps the constitutional right for Americans to make their own reproductive health care decision.

But people who spoke with News 12 disagreed and said the decision is saving lives of unborn children. They also prayed for a change in heart with lawmakers in New York who have codified the right to an abortion.

