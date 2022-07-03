At Madrid's Amor de Dios flamenco center, dancers are finding their rhythm again
By Michel Martin
NPR
3 days ago
The pandemic placed competitive flamenco dancing on pause in Madrid. And for the dancers at the legendary Amor de Dios flamenco center, a return to in-person events means a return to the stage. Some members of NPR's All Things Considered team – Michel Martin, Miguel Macias, Tinbete Ermyas and...
Just a heads up, y'all - this episode contains mentions of suicide. What's good, y'all? I'm Gene Demby, and this is CODE SWITCH from NPR. DEMBY: So for as long as CODE SWITCH has been the thing, our team has been made up in no small part of the kids of immigrants. So when we're all chopping it up on the CODE SWITCH stoop, which is the joke-y (ph) name for the little area in the NPR office where all of our cubicles are situated, we sometimes get to complaining about our families and our parents, you know, as you do, and all the typical generational frictions and frustrations come up, but also so does a lot of commiserating about this experiential stuff - right? - this giant gap in outlooks when you are born and raised in the United States, and your mother or your father or the people who raised you grew up somewhere, you know, halfway around the world.
On a recent late afternoon, on the thirteenth floor of a high-rise apartment building near downtown Bogotá, the three members of Itinerante are rehearsing a classic piece of Colombian Andean music from the early 1900s, called "Juguete." At the center of this music, and this band, are three types...
Isn’t it strange how so many of our favorite nursery rhymes are about death and decay?. Endings are as much a part of life as beginnings, so, it would seem, they make for some of the best and most lasting ditties that we learn from childhood through adulthood. For other examples, see “Humpty Dumpty” and “Ring Around The Rosie.”
For the Hispanic society of America, Spanish is not a foreign language in the United States."It has been around for centuries since the first Spanish settlers arrived in Florida in 1513". Another U.S. organisation, the Indigenous Language Institute says that, when Juan Ponce de León arrived to the coast of what is now Florida, "there was a vibrant Native American population that spoke neither English or Spanish but their own indigenous languages".
In 1913, the German artist Winold Reiss arrived on American shores with aspirations common to many immigrants: he was in search of the opportunity to have a better life. But unlike the countless others that reached the United States in the early 20th century, Reiss was bringing an artistic revolution with him. A force for the modernism that was thriving in Germany at the time, Reiss was destined to make a deep and lasting impact on the shape of American art, showcasing his talents in realms as varied as restaurant interiors, advertising, metalwork, portraiture, fashion and furniture.
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. For four decades, there were no rhinos in Mozambique - until last week. A conservation group caught and transported 19 black and white rhinos over a thousand miles from South Africa. And after a drive of several days, the rhinos are now roaming Mozambique's national parkland. This won't be the last rhino road trip. The group wants to bring another 21 to Mozambique over the next two years, part of a campaign to transport endangered species to safe havens. It's MORNING EDITION.
Some monkeys make complex vocalizations, others don't. The reason why could help explain how the human brain evolved to produce speech. (Story first aired on All Things Considered on June 21, 2022.) A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Some monkeys have astounding vocal abilities; others not so much. NPR's Jon Hamilton explains why...
DALL-E mini is the AI bringing to life all of the goofy "what if" questions you never asked: What if Voldemort was a member of Green Day? What if there was a McDonald's in Mordor? What if scientists sent a Roomba to the bottom of the Mariana Trench?. You don't...
The COVID-19 pandemic forced many people to make changes in their lives. NPR's Rachel Martin spoke to two people about how they reinvented their careers. How many people do you know who made big changes in their lives during the pandemic? According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 4.3 million people voluntarily resigned from their jobs in December of 2021 alone. On top of that, how did virtual work change our expectations about flexible schedules? What did being away from a certain work culture teach us about our own values and who we want to be at work? Over the next few days, we're going to explore these questions.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — In a city boasting champagne brunches with views of the sea, Michelin star restaurants, and endless high-end Asian food options, a small hole-in-the-wall restaurant with plastic chairs and metal tables is one of Dubai’s go-to spots. Ravi restaurant, a small, family-owned Pakistani...
PBS has announced that it will start broadcasting the Metropolitan Opera’s performance of “Ariadne auf Naxos” on Sunday, July 10, 2022. The Strauss opera stars Lise Davidsen, Isabel Leonard, Brenda Rae, Brandon Jovanovich, and Wolfgang Brendel. Of the production, OperaWire’s Francisco Salazar raved about Davidsen’s performance noting,...
A dancer wears Piero Gilardi's "Vestito Natura Betulle" at Piper Club in Turin, 1967. Courtesy of Magazzino Italian Art. At the Magazzino Italian Art museum in Cold Spring, New York—a white, modernist building that looks chic and minimal against the green pastures of Putnam County—there’s an entire room devoted to the works of the artist Piero Gilardi. A pioneer of the Arte Povera movement in the 1960s and ’70s, which saw Italian artists taking radical stances against institutions and systems of government, Gilardi’s career centered mostly on what he called Tappeto-Natura, or “nature carpets.” The “carpets” are, in fact, 3-D renderings of various nature scenes: pebbles on a beach, rollicking foamy waves with seagulls, the mossy forest ground, all done in polyurethane foam. Not only are the nature carpets laid out on the floor of the nonprofit museum, which was founded by Nancy Olnick and Giorgio Spanu in 2017 and received a significant renovation in 2020, but they’re also mounted onto the walls, like tactile paintings of sunflower fields and bushels of vegetables.
PIERRE COFFIN: (As minion, speaking Minionese). FADEL: Minions return this weekend in their fifth film, called "Minions: The Rise Of Gru." The little yellow creatures swept away the U.S. box office, bringing in $125 million over four days and setting a box office record for the July 4 weekend. Stephen Thompson is a co-host on NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast, and he's here to tell us why. Hey, Stephen.
Young people today are juggling a lot. (SOUNDBITE OF DOCUMENTARY, "HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT") COLLIN: As a teenager, and as far as stress levels go, I feel like it's a lot different than maybe what I could imagine it used to be. I feel like the world that my generation is inheriting isn't a pleasant one.
Few things are more beautiful on a California summer evening than the sight of lowriders cruising slow and low and bouncing up and down through the streets. But for decades, municipalities across the Golden State have been declaring war on lowriding. Today, why cities banned car cruising in the first...
In my family, there’s a running joke that there’s a frustrated musician in all of us. My dad always wanted to learn how to play the drums but never did. My grandpa could’ve been a guitarist in another life. My great grandfather did own a guitar but never learned to play and in his retirement, he just strummed the same three strings over and over again while watching the sunset.
Imagine a style of music that combines funk, jazz, R&B, soul — a fusion that becomes powerful enough to create a political movement and inflame a nation’s authoritarian leadership. That’s the West African genre of music known as Afrobeat.
Afrobeat was pioneered in Nigeria during the late ’60s by the late multi-instrumentalist and bandleader Fela Kuti, who used music as...
Soon after the birth of Mickey Mouse, one animator raised Walt Disney Productions far beyond Walt’s expectations. That animator also led a union war that almost destroyed the company. Art Babbitt worked for the Disney studio throughout the 1930s and up to 1941, years in which he and Walt were driven to elevate animation as an art form, as seen in Snow White, Pinocchio, and Fantasia. But as America emerged from the Great Depression, labor unions spread across Hollywood. Disney fought the unions while Babbitt embraced them. Soon, angry Disney cartoon characters graced picket signs as hundreds of artists went out on strike…
