Essence Fest Eye Candy Round Up

By Sharde Gillam
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 3 days ago

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Essence Fest is in full swing this year and all of our favorite celebrities are out and about enjoying the festivities. Held in New Orleans, the annual event brings out the best in music, fashion, television, film, books, and more all in honor of a celebration of Black excellence and a lot of fun.

While we’re certainly enjoying the panels and concerts happening all weekend long, we can’t help but to notice all of the eye candy that this event has brought out! From Method Man to Nas to Tank and everybody in between, check out our round up of all of the gorgeous Black men in attendance at the annual festival.

1. Method Man

Source:Getty

Method Man was in attendance of the annual event looking as handsome as ever in this blue fit.

2. Lance Gross

Source:Getty

One of our faves, Lance Gross, was also in the building showing off his glowing skin.

3. Rotimi

Rotimi spoke at SiriusXM’s Heart & Soul Channel broadcast live the event and had us swooning with his gorgeous smile.

4. Nas

Nas took to the stage to perform during the 2022 Essence Festival and swerved swag on a platter.

5. Michael Ealy

Source:Getty

Michael Ealy was also in the building and looked quite dapper as he posed for the cameras at the annual event.

6. Tank

Tank looked too cool as he showed off his gorgeous smile at the event.

7. Kofi Siriboe

Kofi Siriboe’s smile had us all weak in the knees as he posed for the cameras at the annual festival.

rolling out

Day 2 of looks at the Essence Festival

The Essence Festival of Culture is a weekend-long celebration dedicated to Black people. There were numerous things to do at the convention, as celebrities and Black vendors fill the space. There were also a lot of panels discussing Black success, which were led by well-known people such as Ashanti, Big Tigger, Chloe Bailey, Michael Ealy, and many more.
Complex

Nicki Minaj Fans Blast Essence Fest for Not Livestreaming Rapper’s Performance

The Essence Festival of Culture has landed itself in hot water with Nicki Minaj’s loyal fan base. Ever since announcing Minaj as the festival headliner, Essence promised that the rapper’s performance would be livestreamed via Hulu on Friday night. The Barbz received bad news at the last minute, however, when the festival announced that it would no longer be streaming Nicki’s set.
Vibe

ESSENCE Festival Performances And Programming To Livestream On Hulu

Click here to read the full article. ESSENCE Fest and Hulu have teamed up to bring the annual event to fans in the comfort of their homes. The 2022 festivities are set to be aired live on the streaming platform from June 30 – July 3. Select ESSENCE festival musical performances and programming will be broadcasted live for the first time ever. Taking place in New Orleans and virtually, the annual in-person event will be exclusively available to Hulu SVOD subscribers at no additional cost and requires a Hulu or Hulu (No Ads) base plan subscription.More from VIBE.comJazmine Sullivan, Jeezy,...
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Returns To Talk Show, Grabs Wigs & Purple Chair Before Memorabilia Could Be Trashed

Wendy Williams went back to the set of her talk show one more time — but only to grab her memorabilia before the items could be tossed. Radar has learned Wendy, 57, returned to The Wendy Williams Show after the last episode aired to collect several items she left behind before anyone could dump her stuff or sell it. "We took it from the show. When they announced the show was over, I said to Wendy, 'let's go get your stuff,'" the former host's new manager, Will Selby, revealed."I thought 'Why should it stay there- so people can sell...
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Goes Off On Grammy's After "In Da Club" Hits Massive Milestone

50 Cent is among the best-selling artists of the early to late 2000s. Unfortunately, at the start of his career, the music establishment didn't take Fif seriously. His brand of hip-hop was a complete change of pace at the time, and institutions like the Grammys were simply too oblivious to actually catch onto his movement.
Vibe

Ne-Yo Declares Winner Of Mario And Omarion’s ‘Verzuz’ And Breaks Down Why

Click here to read the full article. Ne-Yo may not have Luther Vandross-level range, but the man is a triple threat and knows a thing or two about how to command a stage and control a mic. So, when he spoke with the men of The Cruz Show ahead of the 2022 BET Awards, he had to discuss the most recent Verzuz between Omarion and Mario. Though he was able to see its humor firsthand, he also expressed his disappointment. More from VIBE.comNe-Yo Drops Spike Tey-Directed Visual For "You Got The Body"Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V, And Pleasure P Tease Becoming...
Complex

Big Freedia Recalls Her First Time Hearing Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul”

Big Freedia says she was left completely surprised when Beyoncé unleashed “Break My Soul,” a surprise dance track that samples Freedia’s 2014 “Explode” record. “I didn’t know that it was coming out,” the Queen of Bounce told Page Six. “I didn’t know that I was the first single. I found out the same day y’all did.”
Vibe

It’s Been Omarion Versus Everyone Since He Called B2K Groupmates His Backup Dancers

Click here to read the full article. Following the unforgettable R&B Verzuz battle between many women’s teenage crushes Ray J, Bobby Valentino, Pleasure P, Sammie, Omarion, and Mario, the fire has still been ablaze. The main battle between Omarion and Mario was one for the books as both beloved singers sang their biggest tracks. Omarion performed songs like “O,” “Touch,” and “Ice Box,” while Mario delivered tunes like “Let Me Love You,” “Just A Friend,” and “Come With Me”–just to name a few.More from VIBE.com8 Best Moments From The 'Verzuz' Featuring Mario, Omarion, And Nearly Every Other Male R&B Singer Of...
RadarOnline

N.W.A Comeback: Dr. Dre Begs DJ Yella To Record New Music In What Could Be N.W.A's Highly-Anticipated Reunion

Dr. Dre is leading the charge for a reunion of N.W.A after 33 years. The Still D.R.E rapper sought out original member DJ Yella to record new music in May, Radar can reveal.It’s largely seen as the most significant step to a comeback for the hip hop royalty who haven’t performed together in more than three decades.But in a sensational, DJ Yella told Dr. Dre no and revealed he hasn’t recorded any new music since the funeral of Eazy-E, the Godfather of Gangsta, in 1995. “I just had this conversation with Dre, maybe a month and a half ago and...
hotnewhiphop.com

Wyclef Jean Discusses Fugees Reunion Tour: "We The Hip Hop Grateful Dead"

Wyclef Jean says that the highly anticipated Fugees reunion tour, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is still happening and he's "very excited" for it to be rescheduled. Ahead of his performance with Lauryn Hill at Essence Festival in New Orleans over the weekend, he compared the group to The Grateful Dead.
