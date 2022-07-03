ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Advocates warn US at risk of losing control on monkeypox

By Nathaniel Weixel, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zRIDu_0gUFDsOH00

Infectious disease experts and public health advocates are warning that the Biden administration has been too slow to respond to the monkeypox outbreak, and the U.S. is at risk of losing control of the disease.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

What we know about the Highland Park Parade shooting suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left seven dead and thirty others injured. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 21, was taken into custody Monday evening in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit, […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Disease#Infectious Diseases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Salon

"Cataclysmic": Conservatives on Supreme Court rule against EPA's plan to combat climate change

In spite of the accelerating pace of global warming, the conservative majority of the Supreme Court dealt a major blow to the Biden administration's attempts to slash emissions through regulatory powers resting in federal agencies. In a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the federal government's authority to regulate in areas like climate policy or food and worker safety.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

'Everyone at risk' as immunity-evading super strain of Covid hits with urgent calls for more Australians to receive a fourth vaccine

Calls for more Australians to receive a fourth Covid vaccination are mounting as case numbers and hospitalisations rise around the country due to the latest immunity-evading strain. The new wave of BA4 and BA5 subvariants are ripping through Australia due to high transmissibility, with early data suggesting the strands are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSAV News 3

2 teens arrested in downtown shooting that injured 2

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Two teenagers were arrested after a shooting Sunday that left two teens with non-life threatening injuries. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the two teens were transported to the hospital. The shooting occurred on Barnard Street some time around 11:50 p.m. SPD said the shooting stemmed from an argument that […]
SAVANNAH, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Don’t panic, but there’s a tick-borne disease spreading across the US

As if Lyme disease wasn’t enough, another tick-borne illness is spreading across the United States. Carried by blacklegged ticks, Powassan virus (POWV) kills about 10% of people with severe symptoms. From 2016 to 2020, the U.S. reported 134 POWV cases. While this number may seem small, it represents a massive increase compared to past years. Experts say climate change may drive further spread, as warming temperatures help the ticks survive and thrive. Unfortunately, additional research on POWV and its transmission suffers from a lack of funding. “We don’t have the resources,” Erin Kough, an epidemiologist at the Minnesota Department of Health’s...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSAV News 3

‘It’s not gone, we’re still having a problem’: Local health expert warns circulating omicron variants making more sick

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — COVID-19 cases across Georgia have gone up nearly 14% over the past week and local health experts say highly contagious strains of the omicron variant are to blame. According to recent numbers, 31 people are currently hospitalized at Memorial Health and four of those people are in the ICU. That’s the […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Man in custody after Highland Park parade mass shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A 22-year-old man is in custody after six people were killed and dozens were hospitalized in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. A manhunt for the alleged gunman lasted over eight hours. Police were looking for 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo III. The North Shore native was […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy