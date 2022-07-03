Advocates warn US at risk of losing control on monkeypox

As if Lyme disease wasn’t enough, another tick-borne illness is spreading across the United States. Carried by blacklegged ticks, Powassan virus (POWV) kills about 10% of people with severe symptoms. From 2016 to 2020, the U.S. reported 134 POWV cases. While this number may seem small, it represents a massive increase compared to past years. Experts say climate change may drive further spread, as warming temperatures help the ticks survive and thrive. Unfortunately, additional research on POWV and its transmission suffers from a lack of funding. “We don’t have the resources,” Erin Kough, an epidemiologist at the Minnesota Department of Health’s...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 24 MINUTES AGO