MIAMI - Vidalia onions sold at Publix stores have been recalled because of potential Listeria contamination.The recalled onions were sold at stores from June 22-24 under the Little Bear brand. The bags had a sticker showing code "4159."You are urged to return these to the point of purchase for a refund.Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a listeria outbreak had been linked to Florida. They said that most of the sick people in this outbreak live in or traveled to Florida about a month before they got sick. The CDC said one person had died and 22...

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO