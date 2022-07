INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators say a man called for a Lyft, killed the driver then stole his vehicle before heading to northwest Indiana to see family. Devin Powell, 24, was arrested on preliminary charges of murder, robbery and theft for the killing of 34-year-old Anthony Garland on the city’s northwest side late last month. Garland’s body was found at the Waterfront Pointe apartments on Rolling Dunes Drive by firefighters responding to a nearby fire on the morning of June 30. Detectives said he was found face down in a pool of blood.

