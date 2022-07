Highland Park Parade Shooting: Suspect Charged with 7 Counts of First Degree Murder, State Attorney says 'dozens of more charges' will be filed | LiveNOW from FOX. The gunman who allegedly opened fire at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park Monday has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder. Authorities anticipate to announce more charges in the days to come. Forty-five people were injured or killed in the attack, which was thought to have been planned by the alleged gunman for several weeks.

