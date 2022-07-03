ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Drake Joins Backstreet Boys for ‘I Want It That Way’ at Toronto Concert

By Mitchell Peters
AOL Corp
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBackstreet Boys welcomed a hometown hero onstage during the group’s recent visit to Toronto. Prior to closing their concert at the Budweiser Center on Saturday (July 2), the quintet introduced “sixth member” Drake for a duet of the boy band’s 1999 hit song “I Want It That...

www.aol.com

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Drake a Member of Backstreet Boys? Band Surprises Fans With Introduction

Drake's career has been successful over the past few weeks after releasing his latest album, "Honestly, Nevermind," but the rapper had a bigger honor over the weekend during Backstreet Boys' show in Canada. According to Entertainment Weekly, Toronto concertgoers were surprised when Drake was introduced as a "sixth member" by...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drizzy
Person
Drake
Mashed

The Unexpected Honey Boo Boo Connection That Duff Goldman Is 'Not Proud Of'

There's a lot that goes into making a TV show, and stars of cooking shows don't always have a ton of control over who does what, or who gets to work together. For instance, on Duff Goldman's unique show "Ace of Cakes," which filmed 120 episodes, there are 16 producers and 15 editors credited, which really gives you a sense of how many people it takes to create a television show (via IMDb). With so many people on board, that means there were some decisions that were just out of Goldman's hands, and a recent interaction with fans on Twitter revealed one of his regrets stemming from that lack of control.
TV & VIDEOS
GMA

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' shows off new second nose piercing

Honey Boo Boo has a hot new piercing. Alana Thompson, best known for her "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" show nickname, posted a video where she's seen with not one, but two nose piercings. For about a year prior to her recent video, she was seen in lots of photos...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I Want It That Way#Toronto#The Boy#Quintet
Ultimate Classic Rock

Kiss Announces ‘Off the Soundboard: Live in Des Moines 1977′ LP

Kiss will release a new live album, Off the Soundboard: Live in Des Moines 1977, on Sept. 9. You can see the track listing below. The latest installment in the band's Off the Soundboard official live bootleg series follows March's Live in Virginia Beach from 2004 and last summer's Tokyo 2001. Des Moines 1977 will be available to stream and download, as well as purchase in a two-LP standard black vinyl set, a single CD and a limited-edition two-LP set pressed on 180-gram purple vinyl, available exclusively through Kiss’ official online store. All versions are available to preorder now.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
AOL Corp

Here Are All of Beyonce’s Studio Album Covers

When Beyoncé is gearing up to release new music, stunning visuals are practically guaranteed. So as the “Break My Soul” singer prepares to unleash Renaissance, her seventh studio album, she’s already getting started on the art front by rolling out the eye-popping artwork on June 30, a month ahead of the set’s release date.
MUSIC
Us Weekly

‘American Idol’ Season 13 Winner Caleb Johnson Is ‘Really Bummed’ He Won, Slams ‘Cheesy’ Debut Single

Sharing his thoughts. American Idol winner Caleb Johnson didn’t mince words when reflecting on the aftermath of his big victory. The North Carolina native, 31, said he was “really bummed” after winning season 13 of the reality competition, which aired in 2014. His main issue was with his winner’s single, which was “As Long as You Love Me” written by Justin Hawkins.
MUSIC
AOL Corp

Kendall Jenner Paired a Micro Skirt With a Tube Top for Fourth of July Weekend

Kendall Jenner spent part of her Fourth of July weekend at a white party, where the newly-single model dressed up in a very short monochrome ensemble. Jenner paired a white tube top with a micro skirt underneath. She wore her dark brown hair down straight and carried a matching purse. Kylie Rubin shared a photo of her with Jenner on Instagram, captioning it, “🤍”
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Viewers question if Loren Brovarnik is pregnant with her third child

As viewers are patiently waiting for season 2 of Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days, they are also wondering if the TLC star is expecting her third child. Loren and Alexei rose to fame after their appearance on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé. Due to the popularity of their relationship, they got their own spinoff show, Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days, where viewers watched the pair prepare for their new family of four.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

YG Entertainment Confirms BLACKPINK's Grand Comeback in August

Following rumors, YG Entertainment has finally confirmed that K-pop group BLACKPINK will make their grand comeback this coming August. According to an official press release, the quartet is in the final stages of recording for their new album, marking the beginning of an ongoing large-scale project set to extend through the latter half of the year.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Kyle Richards Under Fire for Reaction to Erika Telling Off Garcelle's Son

After Bravo released clips from the upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Monday, July 4, some fans aren’t happy with Kyle Richards. Along with husband Mauricio Umansky, Dorit Kemsley and PK Kemsley, the RHOBH OG was seen laughing at how Erika Jayne told Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son to “get the f–k out” at his mother’s birthday party.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Refinery29

Netflix’s Disturbing Girl In The Picture Perpetuates The Idea Of The Perfect Victim

Spoilers ahead. It all starts with a photograph. A seemingly normal family photograph of a little blonde girl sat on her father’s knee, his arms draped around his daughter. Both stare off to the side, but the expression of the girl is particularly haunting: vacant and filled with sadness. It is this photograph, and the elusive identity of both people in it that is the basis for Netflix’s latest true crime documentary Girl In The Picture, directed by Skye Borgman, the filmmaker behind Abducted In Plain Sight. What ensues is a truly disturbing and tragic decades-spanning story of kidnapping, murder and sexual abuse – all orchestrated by one man. But arguably, the saddest part of it all is the woman – in the photograph – who suffered unspeakable horrors throughout the entirety of her life, and the many others that will never be brought to justice.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy