Drake Joins Backstreet Boys for ‘I Want It That Way’ at Toronto Concert

There's a lot that goes into making a TV show, and stars of cooking shows don't always have a ton of control over who does what, or who gets to work together. For instance, on Duff Goldman's unique show "Ace of Cakes," which filmed 120 episodes, there are 16 producers and 15 editors credited, which really gives you a sense of how many people it takes to create a television show (via IMDb). With so many people on board, that means there were some decisions that were just out of Goldman's hands, and a recent interaction with fans on Twitter revealed one of his regrets stemming from that lack of control.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO