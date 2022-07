The Tampa Bay Rays are currently in fourth place in the AL East, which is unfamiliar territory for a team that’s usually competing for the divisional title. At 43-37, the Rays have received outstanding contributions on the mound from their staff, pitching to a 3.31 ERA as a group, which is fourth in the MLB. Cy Young frontrunner Shane McClanahan is dominating, while the rest of the rotation continues to do their part. But, this team is struggling to be consistent offensively, which means they should be looking for some upgrades at the MLB Trade Deadline.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO