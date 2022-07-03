The Picnic On Barton Springs

The San Marcos Activity Center, located at 501 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos, celebrated its 25th anniversary June 30. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) A boutique shop called Brooklyn Jayne opened May 1 at 102 Wonder World Drive, Ste. 302, San Marcos. Brooklyn Jayne also celebrated five years of business as an exclusively e-commerce retailer. The shop specializes in women’s clothing, including tops, dresses, skirts and more as well as shoes, bags and other accessories. In addition to shipped orders, shoppers can pick up online orders in store. 830-370-6374. www.shopbrooklynjayne.com.
Comments / 0