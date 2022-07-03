VIDEO: Police in Central Florida looking for person who used flamethrower on flag

A man in Florida had part of his leg bitten off by an angry alligator after the person mistook it for a dog, cops said, according to the New York Post. The incident occurred outside the Warm Mineral Springs Motel in North Port, Florida, around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. The man saw something moving in the bushes, thinking it was a dog, but when he approached it, it turned out to be a gator, according to reports.
After a judge ordered accused Highland Park gunman Robert Crimo III held without bail at a hearing Wednesday, prosecutors and police in the Chicago suburb said Crimo had confessed to shooting dozens of people during Monday's Fourth of July parade and had driven to Wisconsin afterward and contemplated a second mass shooting in Madison. The gunman killed at least seven people — the seventh victim was identified Wednesday as Eduardo Uvaldo, 69 — and some of his other two dozen victims are still hospitalized in critical condition.
After fleeing the scene of Monday's massacre disguised as a woman, Crimo, 21, went...
Earlier in the day, we got back from our short trip to Ecuador. We lost a day of our trip due to a Jetblue flight delay but we still made the best of our time. At some point, we’ll definitely head back to the country so we can finally visit the Galapagos.
A Florida woman on trial for the murder of her husband and stepfather in January 2019 testified on Tuesday that she stabbed her husband in self-defense because she feared for her life. “He was suffocating me. I couldn’t breathe and he had me pinned down,” Danielle Redlick, 48, told the...
As if there weren't enough creepy crawlers lurking through Florida, the giant African land snail returned to the Sunshine State's ecosystem last week after being eradicated in 2021. The news comes just days after an enormous python was pulled from the brush of the Florida Everglades last month. According to...
A Florida dog breeder who was held hostage at gunpoint in his own car was able to attract police attention by driving over the speed limit. Per a statement from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the dog breeder had “boasted” about his wealth online. After making such claims about having lots of cash on hand, three men in their twenties posed as potential customers showed up to his home in Port St. Lucie in an effort to rob, assault, and kidnap him.
A Miami-Dade Police Department cop is on desk duty after being caught on video telling a Black motorist who was taking too long to hand over his documents, “This is how you guys get killed out here, man.”. The incident occurred last Wednesday, according to Miami-Dade Police, and was...
HORROR new details are emerging after a two-year-old boy shot his father dead while his five-year-old brother looked on. The father, Reggie Mabry, was reportedly playing a video game when his son fired the gun. Mabry's wife, Marie Ayala, claimed that the family of five was in the bedroom of...
Two white men were arrested this week for allegedly attacking a Black teen who was driving through their neighborhood. According to the Orlando Sentinel, the incident took place in Sanford, Florida, the same city where Trayvon Martin was gunned down by George Zimmerman more than a decade ago. The teen, identified as 16-year-old Jermaine Jones, was reportedly driving through a residential area when the men threw a traffic cone at his car and a large rock through the vehicle’s window.
A teenage girl is expected to lose her leg after sustaining "serious injuries" in a shark attack Thursday at a Florida beach. Addison had been "scalloping near Grassy Island" in 5-foot waters when an undetermined type of shark bit her right thigh, according to a Facebook post by her father, Shane Bethea. Addison reportedly tried "poking it in the eyes and punching it" but it would not release. The shark was described as being about nine feet long.
A shark fishing tournament that is scheduled to take place on July 9 in Riviera Beach, Florida, is getting a lot of attention from protestors and environmentalists who say the tournament is inhumane and damaging to the environment. The outrage has reached a fever pitch in some cases, and one of the event organizers has even received death threats against himself and his family.
Florida’s COVID-19 cases kept climbing last week as two new variants spread across the state. Average daily cases from June 4-10 hit 10,630 last week, up 4% from the prior week. COVID-19 hospitalizations are creeping up as well. As of Friday, Florida hospitals had nearly 3,000 confirmed COVID-19 patients, up 13% from the prior week.
Don’t get me wrong, I love swimming in the ocean. When I go to the beach I like spending as much of my time as possible in the water. And I know that means sharing the ocean with the wildlife that lives there: After all, I’m the one invading their home.
Comments / 0