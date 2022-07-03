VIDEO: Police in Central Florida looking for person who used flamethrower on flag

A man in Florida had part of his leg bitten off by an angry alligator after the person mistook it for a dog, cops said, according to the New York Post. The incident occurred outside the Warm Mineral Springs Motel in North Port, Florida, around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. The man saw something moving in the bushes, thinking it was a dog, but when he approached it, it turned out to be a gator, according to reports.

NORTH PORT, FL ・ 27 DAYS AGO