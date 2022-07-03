ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

VIDEO: Police in Central Florida looking for person who used flamethrower on flag

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA young girl was seriously injured in a shark attack on...

Alligator Bites Off Part of Man’s Leg in Florida After He Mistook It for Dog

A man in Florida had part of his leg bitten off by an angry alligator after the person mistook it for a dog, cops said, according to the New York Post. The incident occurred outside the Warm Mineral Springs Motel in North Port, Florida, around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. The man saw something moving in the bushes, thinking it was a dog, but when he approached it, it turned out to be a gator, according to reports.
NORTH PORT, FL
Highland Park gunman confessed to July 4th shooting, considered 2nd massacre in Madison, police say

After a judge ordered accused Highland Park gunman Robert Crimo III held without bail at a hearing Wednesday, prosecutors and police in the Chicago suburb said Crimo had confessed to shooting dozens of people during Monday's Fourth of July parade and had driven to Wisconsin afterward and contemplated a second mass shooting in Madison. The gunman killed at least seven people — the seventh victim was identified Wednesday as Eduardo Uvaldo, 69 — and some of his other two dozen victims are still hospitalized in critical condition.   After fleeing the scene of Monday's massacre disguised as a woman, Crimo, 21, went...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Giant invasive snail sends one Florida county into quarantine

As if there weren't enough creepy crawlers lurking through Florida, the giant African land snail returned to the Sunshine State's ecosystem last week after being eradicated in 2021. The news comes just days after an enormous python was pulled from the brush of the Florida Everglades last month. According to...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Driver Held at Gunpoint Alerted Police by Speeding

A Florida dog breeder who was held hostage at gunpoint in his own car was able to attract police attention by driving over the speed limit. Per a statement from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the dog breeder had “boasted” about his wealth online. After making such claims about having lots of cash on hand, three men in their twenties posed as potential customers showed up to his home in Port St. Lucie in an effort to rob, assault, and kidnap him.
White Men in Florida Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Black Teen in His Car

Two white men were arrested this week for allegedly attacking a Black teen who was driving through their neighborhood. According to the Orlando Sentinel, the incident took place in Sanford, Florida, the same city where Trayvon Martin was gunned down by George Zimmerman more than a decade ago. The teen, identified as 16-year-old Jermaine Jones, was reportedly driving through a residential area when the men threw a traffic cone at his car and a large rock through the vehicle’s window.
SANFORD, FL
Florida shark attack leaves teen with 'serious injuries'

A teenage girl is expected to lose her leg after sustaining "serious injuries" in a shark attack Thursday at a Florida beach. Addison had been "scalloping near Grassy Island" in 5-foot waters when an undetermined type of shark bit her right thigh, according to a Facebook post by her father, Shane Bethea. Addison reportedly tried "poking it in the eyes and punching it" but it would not release. The shark was described as being about nine feet long.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Shark Fishing Tournament Sparks Protests and Death Threats

A shark fishing tournament that is scheduled to take place on July 9 in Riviera Beach, Florida, is getting a lot of attention from protestors and environmentalists who say the tournament is inhumane and damaging to the environment. The outrage has reached a fever pitch in some cases, and one of the event organizers has even received death threats against himself and his family.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Florida COVID cases climb as new variant arrives

Florida’s COVID-19 cases kept climbing last week as two new variants spread across the state. Average daily cases from June 4-10 hit 10,630 last week, up 4% from the prior week. COVID-19 hospitalizations are creeping up as well. As of Friday, Florida hospitals had nearly 3,000 confirmed COVID-19 patients, up 13% from the prior week.
FLORIDA STATE

