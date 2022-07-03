Goran Dragic, Bulls agree to deal

The Portland Trail Blazers made a big move at the NBA trade deadline last season, clearly showing that they were heading towards a future rebuild by trading Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers. Portland got a number of players in return from Los Angeles, one of...
Unless you have been living under a rock these last few days, you'd know that Brian Windhorst, of all people, has taken social media by storm. While Windy usually does this by breaking some news on some big trades, he did it on this occasion with what ended up being a hilarious segment on the Utah Jazz.
On July 1, Klutch Sports announced that Zach LaVine has agreed to a new contract with the Chicago Bulls. Klutch: "Zach Lavine agrees to a $215 million max deal to stay in Chicago! @ZachLaVine" LaVine made his second career All-Star Game last season, and the Bulls made the playoffs for...
The Chicago Bulls entered free agency intent on adding veterans and capable shooters to their roster. They did so by agreeing to terms with Goran Dragić on a one-year contract. Dragić, 36, is a 14-year NBA veteran with one All-Star selection under his belt. A 6-foot-3, 190-pound point guard,...
Comments / 0