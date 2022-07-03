ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Goran Dragic, Bulls agree to deal

By Matt John
basketballnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree agent guard Goran Dragic has agreed to a deal with the Chicago...

www.basketballnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Trail Blazers make decision on Eric Bledsoe

The Portland Trail Blazers made a big move at the NBA trade deadline last season, clearly showing that they were heading towards a future rebuild by trading Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers. Portland got a number of players in return from Los Angeles, one of...
PORTLAND, OR
fadeawayworld.net

Legion Hoops Posts Viral Brian Windhorst Meme After Goran Dragic Joined The Bulls Over The Mavericks: "Luka Wanted Goran Dragic On His Team... What’s Happening In Dallas?

Unless you have been living under a rock these last few days, you'd know that Brian Windhorst, of all people, has taken social media by storm. While Windy usually does this by breaking some news on some big trades, he did it on this occasion with what ended up being a hilarious segment on the Utah Jazz.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
NBC Sports Chicago

Who is Goran Dragić, Bulls' new point guard?

The Chicago Bulls entered free agency intent on adding veterans and capable shooters to their roster. They did so by agreeing to terms with Goran Dragić on a one-year contract. Dragić, 36, is a 14-year NBA veteran with one All-Star selection under his belt. A 6-foot-3, 190-pound point guard,...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy