Ohio State

'A tragic situation': Governor discusses pregnant 10-year-old with CNN host

By @politico - YAHOO!Finance
ourcommunitynow.com
 3 days ago

The case of a pregnant 10-year-old girl in Ohio became the...

ourcommunitynow.com

MSNBC

What too many of the states banning abortions have in common

Ordinarily, the most notable quotes from the Sunday shows come from the policymakers who appear as guests. But yesterday, it was a host, ABC News’ Martha Raddatz, who made an important point while asking South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem about her state’s abortion ban. From the transcript:. “The...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
CBS News

Noem defends no exception for rape, incest in South Dakota trigger law: No reason for "another tragedy" to occur

Washington — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Sunday defended her state's abortion trigger law that took effect after the Supreme Court's decision to strip away the constitutional right to an abortion. She said in an interview with "Face the Nation" that in the cases of rape or incest, she does not believe one tragedy is "a reason to have another tragedy occur."
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘A complete disgrace’: Anger as congressional candidate says she doubts women get pregnant from rape

The Republican candidate running in Virginia’s seventh congressional district has come under fire for suggesting that women are less likely to become pregnant from rape. Yesli Vega is campaigning to unseat Democrat Abigail Spanberger. She was asked about her stance on abortion while campaigning last month, audio obtained by Axios shows. Before the Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade, the Prince William County supervisor and sheriff’s deputy was asked during a campaign stop in Stafford County what she thinks Congress should do if the ruling was to be overturned. She said she supports new restrictions on the state...
VIRGINIA STATE
The US Sun

Refinery29

“I’m Prepared To Scream Until My Throat Is Raw.” 6 Teens On The Fight For Abortion

On May 1, my biggest concerns were getting ready for prom and passing my AP tests. By the next night, my priorities were drastically different. A draft opinion from the Supreme Court had leaked, indicating that Roe v. Wade would most likely be overturned. Roe protects the rights of pregnant people to choose abortion without excessive government restriction. I saw this as a protection of my future, one that I’d always had.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Teen Vogue

A 10-Year-Old Was Denied an Abortion in Ohio Because She Was More Than Six Weeks Pregnant

Just weeks after Roe v. Wade was overturned by a 6-3 Supreme Court vote, the ripple effects on the health and lives of individuals are evident: abortion appointments were cancelled and patients turned away as the ruling came down; politicians debated when and how to prosecute abortion providers who might break the law; and in Ohio, a 10-year-old abuse victim had to travel across state lines for an abortion.
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

AOC's ‘forced pregnancy' nonsense

“Forced pregnancy is a crime against humanity,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wrote on Twitter on Sunday. As many in the comments were quick to agree, yes, rape is a crime. Seeing through Ocasio-Cortez’s ridiculous statement, commenters noted that the killing of innocent unborn children is also a crime.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

