'A tragic situation': Governor discusses pregnant 10-year-old with CNN host

Ordinarily, the most notable quotes from the Sunday shows come from the policymakers who appear as guests. But yesterday, it was a host, ABC News’ Martha Raddatz, who made an important point while asking South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem about her state’s abortion ban. From the transcript:. “The...
Washington — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Sunday defended her state's abortion trigger law that took effect after the Supreme Court's decision to strip away the constitutional right to an abortion. She said in an interview with "Face the Nation" that in the cases of rape or incest, she does not believe one tragedy is "a reason to have another tragedy occur."
The Republican candidate running in Virginia’s seventh congressional district has come under fire for suggesting that women are less likely to become pregnant from rape. Yesli Vega is campaigning to unseat Democrat Abigail Spanberger. She was asked about her stance on abortion while campaigning last month, audio obtained by Axios shows. Before the Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade, the Prince William County supervisor and sheriff’s deputy was asked during a campaign stop in Stafford County what she thinks Congress should do if the ruling was to be overturned. She said she supports new restrictions on the state...
When Fatima Basha became pregnant at the age of 34, she realized her body wouldn't be able to handle another child.
The mother of nine children in Syria had experienced a couple of miscarriages earlier, a stillbirth and also suffered from gastrointestinal problems that often left her weak and fatigued.
A mother in Texas says she turned to an online clinic when she realized her state banned her from getting an abortion. Now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v Wade, her experience could become more common.
A Nebraska woman had an abortion after learning of fetal abnormalities that also put her own life at risk. CNN’s Lucy Kafanov reports on the woman’s need to cross state borders to undergo the procedure.
Yesli Vega, a primary candidate for the 7th Congressional District, and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) wave to the crowd during a campaign event on June 20, 2022 in Fredericksburg, Virginia. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images) A GOP congressional candidate running in Virginia expressed doubt last month around the possibility that a woman...
Teodora del Carmen Vásquez was nine months pregnant and working at a school cafeteria when she felt extreme pain in her back, like the crack of a hammer. She called 911 seven times before fainting in a bathroom in a pool of blood. The nightmare that followed is common...
Jun. 25, 2022 - 05:32 - Abortion survivors Priscilla Hurley, Melissa Ohden and Micaella Clay share their stories of surviving abortions and react with joy and ‘relief’ on the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Kueryiek, South Sudan — There hasn't been much to sing about for months in the village of Kueryiek. But all that could change: A marriage is at hand. Wearing a green dress and an ill-fitting wig, bride-to-be Nyekuoth Manyuan is treated like royalty. By getting married, she can save her community from starvation.
On May 1, my biggest concerns were getting ready for prom and passing my AP tests. By the next night, my priorities were drastically different. A draft opinion from the Supreme Court had leaked, indicating that Roe v. Wade would most likely be overturned. Roe protects the rights of pregnant people to choose abortion without excessive government restriction. I saw this as a protection of my future, one that I’d always had.
Just weeks after Roe v. Wade was overturned by a 6-3 Supreme Court vote, the ripple effects on the health and lives of individuals are evident: abortion appointments were cancelled and patients turned away as the ruling came down; politicians debated when and how to prosecute abortion providers who might break the law; and in Ohio, a 10-year-old abuse victim had to travel across state lines for an abortion.
“Forced pregnancy is a crime against humanity,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wrote on Twitter on Sunday. As many in the comments were quick to agree, yes, rape is a crime. Seeing through Ocasio-Cortez’s ridiculous statement, commenters noted that the killing of innocent unborn children is also a crime.
