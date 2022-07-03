ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Kinzinger says more witnesses have come forward after Hutchinson testimony

By Zach Schonfeld, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tnnHR_0gU9i0Wg00

( The Hill ) – Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, said on Sunday that the committee is continuing to receive more testimony as its series of public hearings continue.

Kinzinger told CNN “State of the Union” co-anchor Dana Bash that new witnesses have come forward since Cassidy Hutchinson, a Trump official who served as an aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testified to the committee publicly last week.

“This happens every day,” Kinzinger said. “Every day we get new people that come forward and say, ‘hey, I didn’t think maybe this piece of the story that I knew was important, but now that you guys are — I do see this plays in here.’”

The committee had planned to pause its public hearings until later in July but suddenly scheduled last week’s hearing with Hutchinson one day prior.

Hutchinson testified that Trump knew the crowd gathered for his rally on Jan. 6 was armed, but she said he wanted the Secret Service to remove metal detectors on the edge of the Ellipse so more people would enter the security perimeter and fill empty space.

She also testified that Trump following the rally lunged for the steering wheel in his Secret Service vehicle in an attempt to join his supporters at the Capitol.

Members of the Secret Service who were in the car are reportedly prepared to testify that they were not assaulted by Trump and that the former president did not try to grab the steering wheel.

That response has led many Republicans to cast doubt on Hutchinson’s credibility. Kinzinger on Sunday declined to say what corroborating evidence the committee has to back up her claims.

“Cassidy Hutchinson has testified under oath,” Kinzinger said. “We find her credible, and anybody that wants to cast disparagement on that that was firsthand present should come and also testify under oath and not through anonymous sources.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Man allegedly stabbed by son died of leg wound: coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 71-year-old man who authorities say was killed by his son died from a stab wound to the leg, according to the coroner’s office. Richard Daniel Alvarez Jr. was stabbed June 13 at an apartment complex in the 400 block of South Real Road, officials said. He was declared dead at the scene.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed during Oildale attempted robbery identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s officials have identified a man fatally shot Sunday during an attempted robbery at an Oildale tobacco shop. Odulio Rodriguez, 36, was declared dead at the scene at Gravity Tobacco on Roberts Lane near Locust Street, according to a coroner’s release. A gunman entered at about 4:50 p.m. and fired as […]
OILDALE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Dana Bash
Fox News

Liz Cheney says not prosecuting Trump 'graver threat' than the difficulties it poses

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said the Justice Department should prosecute former President Donald Trump if warranted, arguing not doing so would be a threat to the Constitution. "I think it's a much graver constitutional threat if a president can engage in these kinds of activities, and the majority of the president's party looks away; or we as a country decide we're not actually going to take our constitutional obligations seriously," Cheney said in an interview with ABC News' "This Week" on Sunday. "I think that's a much, a much more serious threat."
WYOMING STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin's Sen. Ron Johnson on defensive after staff texts revealed in Jan. 6 hearings

HUDSON, Wis. -- His campaign for a third term in the United States Senate was already a steep climb, but Ron Johnson now has to answer to voters' concerns about his office's being implicated in the January 6 Capitol Assault investigation."He is the most vulnerable Republican senator on the ballot this November in part because Wisconsin voted for Joe Biden," Ed O'Keefe, CBS News Senior White House and Political Correspondent, explained to WCCO. "It is one of the few we're watching on a national level, and Wisconsin has an opportunity to set the agenda for the next two years."At its...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Cnn#Union#The Secret Service
Jax Hudur

Opinion: The Real Reason Why Ilhan Omar was Booed off the Stage

Congresswoman Ilhan OmarLeopaltik1242\ Wikimedia Commons. When Congresswoman Ilhan Omar came on stage at a Somali concert attended by ten thousand Somali Americans, she was booed off the stage. While most politicians can stomach such incidents, it was certainly traumatizing for her to be booed by the young Somalis of her district whom she represents.
MINNESOTA STATE
Business Insider

Liz Cheney says the January 6 panel won't 'stand by' and let 'men who are claiming executive privilege' attack Cassidy Hutchinson's character

During an ABC interview, Cheney dismissed attacks on Hutchinson's testimony by anonymous sources."The Committee is not going to stand by and watch her character be assassinated," she said. Rep. Liz Cheney in an interview that aired on Sunday reaffirmed her confidence in former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony...
WYOMING STATE
KGET

Man killed in off-road vehicle crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 23-year-old Maricopa man died from blunt force trauma in an off-road vehicle crash the morning of June 20, coroner’s officials say. Justin James Fowler died at the scene of a crash that happened on private property north of Petroleum Club Road and Kerto Road in Taft, officials said.
MARICOPA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
KGET

Inmate dies at Lerdo

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 25-year-old man found unresponsive in his cell at Lerdo Jail was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy will be performed, according to a coroner’s release. Louie Grijalva III was found unresponsive at 3:43 p.m. June 27, said the release. It contained...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern River drowning victim identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 36-year-old man from Panorama City drowned June 19 in the Kern River, coroner’s officials say. Roberto Andres Gamez Suazo was witnessed swimming in the river when he went below the water and didn’t surface, a coroner’s release says. He was pulled from the water and taken to Kern Medical, where […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
People

Adam Kinzinger Releases Compilation of Threatening Calls He's Received: 'The Darkness Has Reached New Lows'

Rep. Adam Kinzinger is sharing more of the graphic threats he, his family and his staffers have received since he became an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump. The Republican, a former Air National Guard pilot who served two tours in Iraq and is now a member of the committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, took to Twitter on Tuesday to share an audio compilation of voicemail messages left at his Washington, D.C. office in recent weeks.
WASHINGTON, DC
KGET

Child, 2, who died in apparent drowning identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The name of a 2-year-old girl who apparently drowned Saturday has been released. Brooklyn Marie Brown died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool on Corazon Court, near Breckenridge and Vineland roads, according to coroner’s officials. She was pronounced dead at Kern Medical.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

3.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Bodfish

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck about 5.5 miles east-southeast of Bodfish, Calif., according to the United States Geological Survey website. The website says, the earthquake happened at about 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday with a depth of approximately 1.6 miles.
BODFISH, CA
KGET

KCSO: 2 men missing in Kern River

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were swept away while attempting to swim across the Kern River Monday afternoon, according to sheriff’s officials. As of Tuesday morning, they had not been found. Samuel Raymondo, 19, and Diego Cabo, 27, were crossing in the area of Hobo Campground around 12:30 p.m. when the current pulled them […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy