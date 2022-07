SAN JOSE -- Police have arrested three people suspected in a fatal shooting in San Jose in April, the department announced Wednesday. The shooting happened on April 16 at about 6 p.m. on the 13000 block of Pfeifle Avenue in the Seven Trees neighborhood in South San Jose. Officers responded to a home and found a man had been shot and taken by associates to a hospital before they arrived.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO