Yesterday, the Braves activated Tyler Matzek and Eddie Rosario from then IL. In corresponding moves, Silvino Bracho was designated for assignment and Mike Ford was optioned to AAA Gwinnett. However, those are just the first dominos to fall. Mike Soroka, Ozzie Albies, Kenley Jansen and Kirby Yates could also re-join the team at some point after the All-Star break, meaning the Braves could be looking at removing four more players from the active roster over the next couple of months. Let’s take a look at some candidates that are most likely to receive the boot.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO