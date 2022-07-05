Eddie Munson's Badass 'Stranger Things' Moment Sets The Internet On Fire

Eddie Munson promised “the most metal concert in the history of the world” in “ Stranger Things 4 ” Volume 2... and he delivered.

Caution: Mild spoilers ahead.

But without giving away too much, Eddie (Joseph Quinn) and Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) are sent into the Upside Down as part of the gang’s plan to take on the villain Vecna.

The two need to distract the “demobats” guarding Creel House ― and true to character, Eddie does it by breaking out his electric guitar.

“It’s like she was destined for an alternate dimension,” Munson says, admiring his guitar in the grim gray world of the Upside Down.

Then, he takes his guitar to the roof of his trailer and launches into “Master of Puppets,” the title track from Metallica’s 1986 masterpiece, with lyrics that perfectly match the moment.

“Master of Puppets,” incidentally, came out March 3, 1986. That’s just weeks before the setting of “Stranger Things 4,” proving that Eddie’s a true fan.

Volume 1, released on Netflix in May, sent Kate Bush’s 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill” back onto the charts , where it remains today.

Already, “Master of Puppets” has seen a surge in plays, and is currently #21 on Spotify’s U.S. charts , less than three days after the show premiered.

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo said on Instagram that his son, Tye, provided additional guitar for the big moment.

“That’s my boy! Proud of ya Tye!” he wrote, adding that longtime Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett helped out.

The “Stranger Things 4” soundtrack ― which includes both songs as well as other tunes featured on the show this season ― is online now , with the CD release set for Sept. 9 and a vinyl edition on Nov. 4.

Fans on social media hailed Quinn’s turn as Munson the “most metal” moment.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.